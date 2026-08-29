The Prime Minister said the tour would strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen its civilisational ties with the region and contribute to the shared goals of peace, stability and prosperity.

The visit, which runs from August 29 to September 1, will begin with a state visit to Tashkent, followed by Modi's participation in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic on August 29, focused on strengthening India's strategic engagement with Central Asia and advancing cooperation on security, connectivity and economic opportunities.

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Modi's Uzbekistan Visit

At the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Modi will be in Uzbekistan on August 29 and 30. This is his fourth visit to Uzbekistan.

During his stay in Tashkent, Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level discussions with President Mirziyoyev to strengthen the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership.

The two sides are expected to review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties.

The discussions will also focus on the shared development visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030, with both countries looking to expand their partnership across economic and strategic areas.

Ahead of his departure, Modi said he looked forward to discussions with Mirziyoyev on deepening cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy. He also highlighted the importance of advancing the two countries' shared development goals.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. The visits are expected to underline the longstanding cultural and people-to-people links between India and Uzbekistan.

Focus Shifts to SCO Summit in Bishkek

From Tashkent, Modi will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, at the invitation of President Sadyr Zhaparov to attend the 26th SCO Summit from August 31 to September 1.

The summit is particularly significant as it marks 25 years of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. India became a full member of the SCO in 2017 and has remained an active participant in the grouping.

At the summit, Modi is expected to outline India's priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He has also stressed the need for a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism, which India considers major threats to regional peace and stability.

The Bishkek summit will bring together leaders of the SCO's member states, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus and the Central Asian countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to attend.

Modi-Putin Meeting Expected

Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Among the significant engagements is a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The proposed Modi-Putin meeting comes as India and Russia continue cooperation in areas including energy, fertilisers and trade, amid wider geopolitical uncertainties.

World Nomad Games

During his stay in Bishkek, Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. The Prime Minister has described the event as a celebration of Central Asia's rich cultural heritage, which India deeply respects.

The Central Asia visit comes as India seeks to deepen its engagement with the region in areas ranging from security and connectivity to trade and energy. India's Connect Central Asia policy has increasingly placed the region within its broader strategic and economic outreach.