India

PM Modi & Meloni's Viral Moments: Special 'Melody' Gift Grabs Attention

PM Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome during his Italy visit, with a playful video of him gifting her Melody toffees going viral online. Alongside the light-hearted moment, both leaders held talks to strengthen India-Italy ties in trade, defence, and strategic sectors.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
PM Modi met Italy PM melody
PM Modi met PM Meloni at Rome

India's Prime Minister Modi met the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today. The viral video of the two received nearly a million views, over 56,000 reactions, and around 5,000 comments within an hour of being posted.

As the final leg of India's five-nation visit, which began on May 15, 2026, starting with the United Arab Emirates and followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, Narendra Modi is now in Italy. He is holding talks with the Italian government and the Italian authorities to strengthen India and its economy.

Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday and met the Italian Prime Minister in Rome. Before the talk, many photos posted show them spending time in a car, eating, and walking through the iconic Colosseum ahead of bilateral talks. Many cute moments and heartfelt pictures were shared to showcase Modi's time in Italy.

Modi's gift to Melonie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries a special gift from India to Italy's Prime Minister Melonie. They posted a video of Modi showing the gift and Melonie's reaction, which grabbed a lot of attention within an hour. He presented her with Parley's Melody toffee.

The video sent a light-hearted wave through the people of both countries, showcasing the warming relations between the two. Modi, dressed in a blue bandhgala suit, handed Meloni a bag of iconic Melody candies, who wore a pink-and-white dress.

Modi handed 'Melody' toffees to Melonie, as it matched her name. The video shows Modi holding a packet of Chocolates as they both laugh. Melone shared this cute video of them sharing these moments on the Internet, thanking Modi by saying, "Thank you for the gift", and saying PM Modi brought us very, very good tofees.

This video went viral in a very short time, garnering 60,000 reactions and around 5,000 comments within an hour of posting. Many memes, jokes, and news were revolving around it.

Behind the fun on social media, India's main goal is to strengthen the country, as the meeting with the president is expected to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, maritime security, connectivity, and strategic sectors during bilateral talks between the two leaders.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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