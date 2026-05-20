India's Prime Minister Modi met the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today. The viral video of the two received nearly a million views, over 56,000 reactions, and around 5,000 comments within an hour of being posted.

As the final leg of India's five-nation visit, which began on May 15, 2026, starting with the United Arab Emirates and followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, Narendra Modi is now in Italy. He is holding talks with the Italian government and the Italian authorities to strengthen India and its economy.

Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday and met the Italian Prime Minister in Rome. Before the talk, many photos posted show them spending time in a car, eating, and walking through the iconic Colosseum ahead of bilateral talks. Many cute moments and heartfelt pictures were shared to showcase Modi's time in Italy.