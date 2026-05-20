India's Prime Minister Modi met the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni today. The viral video of the two received nearly a million views, over 56,000 reactions, and around 5,000 comments within an hour of being posted.
As the final leg of India's five-nation visit, which began on May 15, 2026, starting with the United Arab Emirates and followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, Narendra Modi is now in Italy. He is holding talks with the Italian government and the Italian authorities to strengthen India and its economy.
Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday and met the Italian Prime Minister in Rome. Before the talk, many photos posted show them spending time in a car, eating, and walking through the iconic Colosseum ahead of bilateral talks. Many cute moments and heartfelt pictures were shared to showcase Modi's time in Italy.
Modi's gift to Melonie
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries a special gift from India to Italy's Prime Minister Melonie. They posted a video of Modi showing the gift and Melonie's reaction, which grabbed a lot of attention within an hour. He presented her with Parley's Melody toffee.
The video sent a light-hearted wave through the people of both countries, showcasing the warming relations between the two. Modi, dressed in a blue bandhgala suit, handed Meloni a bag of iconic Melody candies, who wore a pink-and-white dress.
Modi handed 'Melody' toffees to Melonie, as it matched her name. The video shows Modi holding a packet of Chocolates as they both laugh. Melone shared this cute video of them sharing these moments on the Internet, thanking Modi by saying, "Thank you for the gift", and saying PM Modi brought us very, very good tofees.
This video went viral in a very short time, garnering 60,000 reactions and around 5,000 comments within an hour of posting. Many memes, jokes, and news were revolving around it.
Behind the fun on social media, India's main goal is to strengthen the country, as the meeting with the president is expected to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, maritime security, connectivity, and strategic sectors during bilateral talks between the two leaders.