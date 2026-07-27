In a video message, the Prime Minister said the government had already taken strict action against those involved in examination malpractice, including arrests, the establishment of fast-track courts, and the introduction of tougher legal provisions through proposed amendments to the Public Examinations Act.

The announcement follows the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. It comes amid the Centre's renewed focus on restoring public confidence after a series of controversies involving competitive examinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the formation of a high-powered task force, headed by technology pioneer Nandan Nilekani, to recommend sweeping reforms aimed at making India's examination system more transparent, reliable, and technology-driven.

"The Government of India is continuously taking measures to safeguard the future of students. Those who tampered with students' futures are now in jail. We have established fast-track courts and are moving towards stronger legal provisions through new legislation," Modi said.

Emphasizing the need for long-term reforms, he added that India's examination system must be transparent, credible, and make maximum use of modern technology.

"Keeping these priorities in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. Based on its recommendations, the government will take steps to strengthen the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he said.

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The Task Force

The six-member multidisciplinary panel has been tasked with reviewing every stage of the public examination process and recommending structural, administrative, and technology-driven reforms, particularly for the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The committee will also explore the use of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain-based verification systems, to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in conducting examinations.

Task Force Members

Nandan Nilekani (Chair) - world-renowned technology expert

S. Somanath - former ISRO Chairman

Tapan Deka - former Intelligence Bureau Director

V. Kamakoti - IIT Madras Director

Anita Karwal - former School Education Secretary

Amrit Lal Meena - senior IAS officer and logistics expert

Mandate

The panel has been asked to identify systemic vulnerabilities, recommend safeguards against paper leaks and organized examination fraud, and propose measures to build a more resilient national assessment framework.

The government believes the committee's recommendations will lay the foundation for a modern, technology-enabled examination ecosystem while restoring trust among students and parents.

Change in Education Ministry Leadership

Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education on July 25 until a full-time appointment is made.