On May 10, 2026, PM Modi addressed the public in Hyderabad, Telangana, where he advised citizens to work from home, avoid foreign weddings or trips, and not purchase gold for a year, as a crisis is unfolding in the Middle East.

He has also asked the people to stop purchasing gold for a year.

PM Modi's Hyderabad Public Gathering

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, visited Hyderabad on May 10, 2026, to launch massive infrastructure projects, fulfil political objectives, and meet with key regional allies.

Upon landing at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, he attended an official virtual inaugural event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur/Hitech City, where he laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth ₹9,400 crore.

Major Developments

India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park (Kakatiya Mega Textile Park).

Laid the foundation for the integrated industrial smart city in Sangareddy.

Dedicated sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project and a rail bypass.

Dedicated Indian Oil's Malkapur Terminal in Hyderabad.

Following this official program, he visited Hitech City to inaugurate the private Sindhu Hospital.

Dignitaries Present At The Ceremony

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also accompanied the PM in all the ceremonies

Secunderabad Public Address

The Public Address in Secundarabad, held at the parade ground, was an important part of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

During his speech at the gathering, he spoke about new lifestyle changes due to the ongoing Middle East war.

He has urged citizens to make voluntary personal sacrifices for one year to protect India's foreign exchange reserves and the value of Indian currency.

He has asked people not to buy any gold, as it is India's second-largest import after crude oil, and to work from home, and to take preventive measures, just as people did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prioritise using the metro, other public transport, or carpooling, as petrol and diesel prices have increased significantly.

Message To Farmers

He has also urged farmers to halve their use of chemical fertilisers and to switch to natural farming, noting the high cost and the foreign exchange spent on these products.

Proof Of Failure

The leader of the Congress, the opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, has said that these appeals are the "Proof of Failure" that, after being in power for almost 12 years, the government is telling citizens what to buy and what not to buy.