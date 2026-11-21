However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the gathering.

On November 19, 2026, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a historic trilateral summit.

The 2026 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, China, has attracted worldwide attention not only for important economic discussions but also for extraordinary diplomatic developments.

His absence from the high-profile summit has started a political debate in India.

Congress Leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister over India's absence from the meeting.

His remarks have brought India's International diplomatic position into the spotlight, raising questions about the country's participation in important global discussions.

Opposition Perspective

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi uploaded a photo of the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting on X with the caption, "If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromise PM can never sit at this table."

He also criticised India's status during a Chicago event, calling it a "side player" and arguing that a nation of its size must anchor major global discussions.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also added that under their rule, India would not be reduced to "mute spectators on the world stage."

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Ruling Party Perspective

BJP Leaders fired back, calling Gandhi "clueless on geopolitics" and highlighting that India has never participated in the 21-economy APEC forum, even under Congress rule.

APEC was formed in 1989 and consists of 21 Pacific Rim member economies; India is not an APEC member, and APEC has not yet added any new members, as it requires consensus among existing members following earlier freezes on expansion.

During the APEC Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Manila for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits, as well as a Quad leaders meeting, rather than attending APEC.

BJP media correspondent Ashish Usha Agarwal noted that one trilateral meeting does not define India's global footprint, pointing to its active leadership in major forums like the G20, G7, BRICS, Quad, and SCO.

Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of subverting foreign policy for domestic attacks, ignoring India's proactive diplomatic wins such as Ukraine peace efforts and Strait of Hormuz exemptions.

As Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Modi government's foreign policy, it has reopened an important discussion about India's role in the Asia-Pacific region and its participation in international economic and diplomatic platforms.