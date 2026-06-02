RailOne has been positioned as a railway "super app" that combines several services into a single interface. Through the app, users can:

The launch has sparked comparisons with IRCTC, the long-established ticket booking platform that remains the preferred choice for millions of railway passengers across the country.

Indian Railways has introduced RailOne, a new all-in-one mobile application designed to simplify railway services for passengers. Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), RailOne aims to bring multiple railway-related services under a single platform, reducing the need for users to switch between different apps.

book reserved train tickets

purchase unreserved and platform tickets

check PNR status

track trains in real time

order food during journeys

submit complaints

One of RailOne's biggest advantages is convenience. Users do not need separate logins for different railway services, creating a more seamless experience. The app also allows passengers to save traveller information in advance, helping speed up the booking process.

Unlike IRCTC, RailOne supports the purchase of unreserved and platform tickets, making it particularly useful for daily commuters and short-distance travellers.

Why IRCTC Still Matters

Despite the arrival of newer alternatives, IRCTC continues to dominate reserved ticket bookings in India. The platform has years of experience handling large volumes of reservations and remains the primary destination for Tatkal bookings.

For passengers seeking to secure confirmed seats on long-distance trains, IRCTC remains a trusted and familiar option. Its established infrastructure and large user base have helped it maintain a reputation for reliability, particularly during high-demand booking periods.

Many frequent travellers continue to prefer IRCTC for Tatkal reservations, where speed and stability are crucial during the intense booking rush at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

RailOne's Strengths

RailOne offers a cleaner, more modern interface than traditional railway apps. It is designed to provide a unified railway experience by combining ticketing, train tracking, food ordering, and passenger support services within a single application.

The app is especially attractive for passengers who frequently purchase general or unreserved tickets and those who want access to multiple railway services without switching between platforms.

Challenges for the New Platform

As a relatively new application, RailOne is still evolving. Some users have reported occasional payment-related issues and technical glitches. However, such challenges are common for newly launched digital platforms and are expected to be addressed through future updates.

As development continues, RailOne is likely to become more stable and feature-rich.

Which App Should You Use?

The answer largely depends on travel habits.

Passengers who regularly book Tatkal tickets or primarily use reserved train tickets may continue to prefer IRCTC for its established track record and reliability during peak demand periods.

Meanwhile, commuters looking for a broader range of railway services in a single app may find RailOne more convenient. Its support for unreserved tickets, platform tickets, train tracking, food ordering, and complaint management makes it a comprehensive option for everyday railway users.

For now, IRCTC remains the go-to platform for dedicated ticket booking, while RailOne represents Indian Railways' vision of a unified digital travel experience. As the platform matures, it could become an increasingly popular choice among passengers seeking an all-in-one railway solution.