One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, owns a 49% stake in PPBL, while the founder holds the remaining shareholding. However, Paytm had already separated its payments bank business. The company wrote off its entire investment in FY2024 and ended all commercial ties with PPBL by March 2024. It also ensured there were no shared board members or management between the two entities.

The RBI's decision comes after sustained concerns over the functioning of PPBL. Over the past year, the bank underwent multiple corrective steps, including shutting down wallet operations, transferring UPI handles, terminating agreements, and restructuring its board. A new CEO, previously associated with IDBI, was also appointed as part of these changes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), barring it from carrying out banking activities. This action follows earlier restrictions imposed in January 2024, when the regulator had already curtailed most of the bank's services, permitting only withdrawals.

To ensure continuity, Paytm secured a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) licence from NPCI in March 2024, allowing it to shift UPI services away from PPBL. As a result, Paytm's core operations continue without disruption.

Stock Movement and Market Response

Despite the regulatory action, Paytm's stock has shown resilience. It remains about 19% below its 52-week high of ₹1381 recorded in December 2025, but has gained nearly 18% over the past month. Over the last two years, the stock has delivered significant returns, tripling investor wealth.

Limited Financial Impact

Analysts suggest that the RBI's move is unlikely to affect Paytm's financial performance significantly. Since PPBL's operations had already been largely suspended and the company had written off its investment, no major financial hit is expected.

While some experts view the development as a minor negative due to regulatory history, the overall outlook for Paytm remains stable.

Strong Analyst Backing

Leading brokerage firms, including Goldman Sachs, Bernstein, Jefferies, Bank of America, Investec, Emkay Global, and YES Securities, continue to maintain "buy" ratings on Paytm. Their target prices range between ₹1250 and ₹1500, indicating a potential upside of up to 31%.

The consensus among analysts is that Paytm's earlier separation from PPBL has shielded its core business from regulatory risks.

Financial Performance and Growth Outlook

Paytm has reported strong operational performance. In Q3 FY26, the company posted revenue of ₹2,194 crore, a 20% year-on-year increase. Contribution profit rose 30% to ₹1,249 crore, with margins expanding to 57%, reflecting improved efficiency.

In the future, analysts expect a 22-24% CAGR in revenue between FY26 and FY28. Margins are projected to remain strong, with EBITDA expected to improve as the company benefits from operating leverage.

Future Opportunities

Paytm is now exploring new avenues for growth. The company has indicated plans to relaunch its wallet business, which would require a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) licence from the RBI. Additionally, the current development could pave the way for Paytm to apply for a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licence, enabling it to expand into credit and financial services.

Although the cancellation of PPBL's licence marks the end of its banking operations, the impact on Paytm remains limited due to its prior restructuring and separation. With strong financial performance, continued analyst confidence, and new opportunities ahead, Paytm remains well-positioned in India's evolving digital payments landscape.