India

RBI Plans Polymer ₹10 and ₹20 Notes for Nationwide Field Trials

RBI will begin field trials of polymer ₹10 and ₹20 banknotes after the government approved printing 2 billion notes. Designed to last longer than paper currency, the new notes will undergo testing before wider circulation, while paper and polymer notes will coexist.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
RBI Polymernotes
RBI Polymer Banknotes trail for Rs 10 & Rs 20
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to introduce polymer banknotes in India for the first time, with the government approving an initial batch of 2 billion notes for field trials.

The move marks a significant step in the country's currency modernization efforts, although the government has clarified that paper currency will not be phased out. Instead, polymer and paper notes will coexist if the trials prove successful.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha that the RBI will print one billion ₹10 notes and one billion ₹20 notes using polymer material.

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These denominations were chosen because they are among the most frequently used and often face shortages due to rapid wear and tear.

RBI Revives Long-Pending Polymer Currency Plan

The introduction of polymer currency has been under consideration for nearly two decades. To move the project forward, the RBI has floated a tender seeking suppliers for polymer banknote substrate, the specialized plastic material used to manufacture polymer currency.

Initially, the notes will undergo field trials before any wider public rollout. Officials said the process remains in its preliminary stages, and a nationwide introduction could still take several months.

The initiative is being implemented alongside an expansion of India's currency printing capacity, which has faced production constraints in recent years.

Security Standards a Key Focus

The RBI and the government have incorporated stringent national security requirements into the procurement process.

Prospective suppliers must:

  • Obtain security clearance from the Government of India.

  • Ensure that raw materials used for India's polymer substrate do not originate from China or Pakistan.

  • Keep operations related to India separate from any business conducted in those countries.

  • Guarantee that polymer substrate manufactured specifically for India is not supplied to any third country.

Eligible bidders must also demonstrate at least three years of experience supplying polymer banknote substrates with embedded security features to central banks or official banknote printers.

The tender requires suppliers to deliver a minimum of 20,400 reams, representing 30% of the estimated first-phase requirement.

Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt. Ltd. (BRBNMPL) has indicated an initial demand of 68,000 reams, equally divided between the ₹10 and ₹20 denominations, with larger orders expected if the trials are successful.

Longer Lifespan Could Reduce Printing Costs

According to the RBI, international studies show that polymer banknotes last significantly longer than conventional paper notes because they are more resistant to dirt, moisture, folding and everyday wear.

The initiative comes as the RBI's spending on currency printing has declined. The central bank's annual report shows that printing expenditure fell by nearly 25% to ₹4,875 crore in 2025-26, largely because fewer banknotes were printed.

Despite the lower printing costs, the total value of currency in circulation increased 12%, reaching ₹41.23 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, compared with ₹36.86 lakh crore a year earlier.

The RBI has also continued promoting the use of ₹10 and ₹20 coins. Together, these denominations accounted for nearly one-fourth of all banknotes in circulation by volume, although they represented only 1.4% of the total value of currency in circulation.

The government reiterated that there is no proposal to replace paper currency completely, and both types of banknotes will circulate together if polymer notes are introduced commercially after successful trials.

Polymer Notes vs Paper Notes
Paper BanknotesPolymer Banknotes
Cotton-based specialized paperDurable plastic (polymer) substrate
Wears out faster with regular useLasts significantly longer
More susceptible to damage and wearResistant to moisture, dirt, folding and tearing
Uses watermarks, security threads and printed featuresCan incorporate advanced transparent windows and anti-counterfeit features
Lower manufacturing costHigher initial production cost
Needs frequent replacementRequires replacement less often
Biodegradable but replaced more frequentlyLonger life reduces replacement demand, though recycling differs
Currently used nationwideApproved for field trials
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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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