Along with the rate hike, the RBI shifted its monetary policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, signalling a stronger focus on containing inflation.

The decision was taken unanimously by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) amid rising inflation risks, higher crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and continued global uncertainty.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points from 5.25% to 5.50%, marking its first rate hike since February 2023.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that a rate cut is unlikely in the near term, with future policy moves depending on how inflation and economic conditions develop.

Why Has the RBI Raised the Repo Rate?

The rate hike comes against a backdrop of growing inflationary pressures. Higher oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions have increased concerns over the inflation outlook.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia could further affect global trade, energy prices and supply chains.

The RBI has also raised its inflation forecast for the financial year. Core inflation is now projected at 4.4%, compared with the earlier estimate of 4.3%. The central bank expects headline inflation at 5.2%, up from its previous 5% projection.

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RBI Remains Positive on Economic Growth

Despite tightening monetary policy, the RBI has upgraded its growth outlook for India. Real GDP growth for the financial year has been raised to 7.1% from 6.7%.

The central bank said economic activity has retained momentum, with manufacturing continuing to perform despite cost pressures and the services sector remaining broad-based.

Fixed investment is also holding up, while private consumption and investment are expected to remain important drivers of growth.

However, the RBI has highlighted several risks, including weaker non-durable goods demand, softer domestic air traffic, supply-chain disruptions and weather-related uncertainty.

A weak monsoon or a possible El Niño event could also affect agricultural output and the upcoming Rabi season.

What Does 'Calibrated Tightening' Mean?

The RBI's shift from a neutral stance to calibrated tightening is an important part of the latest policy decision.

A neutral stance means the central bank keeps the option to raise or cut interest rates depending on inflation and economic growth. Calibrated tightening, meanwhile, indicates that the RBI is prepared to take further action if inflationary pressures remain elevated.

However, the stance change does not automatically mean another rate hike is guaranteed. Governor Malhotra has said future policy action will depend on incoming economic data, with a pause or another hike possible while a near-term rate cut appears unlikely.

How the Repo Rate Affects Fixed Deposits

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks. Changes in this rate can influence borrowing and deposit rates across the banking system.

For fixed-deposit investors, a repo rate hike can eventually create an opportunity for higher returns. As banks face a higher cost of borrowing, they may seek to attract more deposits by increasing FD interest rates.

However, banks typically do not revise all FD rates immediately after an RBI rate hike. Changes can happen in stages, with certain short- or medium-term deposit tenures being adjusted first.

For someone opening a new FD after rates rise, they can lock in a higher interest rate for the selected tenure. This means the depositor can continue earning the agreed rate even if the RBI subsequently cuts interest rates.

Existing fixed deposits, meanwhile, generally continue at the interest rate applicable when they were booked, subject to the deposit terms.

What This Means for Borrowers and Savers

The latest RBI decision creates different implications for borrowers and savers. Higher policy rates can increase borrowing costs, particularly for loans linked to external benchmarks, while depositors could benefit if banks raise FD rates.

With inflation now taking greater priority and the RBI signalling that near-term rate cuts are unlikely, borrowers may face a less favourable interest-rate environment in the coming months.

At the same time, savers seeking fixed returns may find new FD offerings more attractive if banks pass the higher-rate environment on to deposits.