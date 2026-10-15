Joyland is made using dairy ingredients and will initially be available in three flavours: strawberry, vanilla and pistachio. Each pack is priced at Rs 20, placing the product in an accessible segment for price-conscious households.

The move puts Reliance in competition with established players such as Amul and ITC.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has entered India's ready-to-drink dairy beverage market with the launch of Joyland, a new flavoured milk brand aimed at consumers seeking convenient, affordable beverage options.

Joyland Launches First in Tamil Nadu

RCPL began the commercial launch of Joyland on October 14, 2026, exclusively in Tamil Nadu.

The company plans to expand the brand across India in phases, using Reliance's retail network, JioMart platform and distribution infrastructure to reach more consumers.

Tamil Nadu was selected as the launch market because of its established demand for ready-to-drink dairy beverages.

Southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, account for a significant share of India's milk-based beverage market, making the region a suitable starting point for testing consumer preferences before a wider rollout.

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Reliance Expands Its Beverage Portfolio

The launch marks another step in Reliance's efforts to strengthen its presence in India's beverage industry.

The company previously entered the soft drinks segment with Campa, offering products at prices starting at ₹10 and positioning the brand against major international competitors such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

With Joyland, Reliance is expanding into the flavoured milk category, where established brands are broadening their portfolios beyond traditional milk products to include value-added and ready-to-drink beverages.

Growing consumer interest in convenient drink options is also creating opportunities for companies to introduce new products.

₹20 Price Point Targets Everyday Consumers

According to the company, Joyland aims to deliver an authentic taste and quality dairy experience in a convenient format, in line with Reliance's stated promise of offering global quality at affordable prices.

However, the ₹20 price tag may not be a major differentiator on its own, as several competing flavoured milk products are available at similar price points.

Joyland's ability to attract consumers will therefore depend on factors such as taste, product quality, availability and its performance in a crowded market.

The initial Tamil Nadu launch will allow RCPL to assess demand and refine its approach before taking Joyland to additional markets across India.