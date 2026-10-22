The unexpected data breach raises concerns for customers, especially regarding their finances.

On October 21, Wednesday, the State Bank of India confirmed a data leak involving its customers. Suspicion grew after it found personal details of around 3897 customers in a review of approximately 3.75 lakh records on the dark web.

The State Bank of India (SBI) confirms that nearly 4,000 customers' personal details were exposed on the dark web. The bank launched an investigation to discover the person behind the exposure.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges, the bank said it had received alerts about the suspected exposure on October 16 from its threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

List of Information that was exposed

According to preliminary findings, the records contained personally identifiable information (PII), including customers' names, registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender, email addresses and residential addresses.

The exposed information also reportedly included branch details, Customer Information File (CIF) identifiers, lead IDs and metadata associated with loan and lead records.

However, the bank said further investigation is needed to confirm the data's authenticity and completeness, determine its source, and assess the full extent of the exposure.

Following the alerts, SBI activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. The bank has also engaged an independent cybersecurity agency empanelled by CERT-In to investigate the incident.

The assessment is expected to determine how the information became available online, whether the exposed records are authentic, and what additional measures may be needed to protect customers.

As of the latest reports, the precise source of the exposure and the full scope of the incident remain under investigation.

Response from the SBI

SBI has stated that the incident has had no material impact on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity.

While the bank's operations reportedly continue without significant disruption, the exposure of personal information raises concerns about potential misuse of customer data.

The bank's preliminary identification of 3,897 records should not be interpreted as confirmation that the remaining records in the larger dataset are harmless or unrelated to its customers.

Sarthak Dubey, Co-founder and COO at Mitigata, shared critical insights on the SBI data leak, explaining how the exposed documents likely bypassed core banking infrastructure and the severe risks of "highly legitimate" phishing.

Sarthak Dubey acknowledged the data leak and provided a detailed explanation of possible data-leak sources to news reports.

Dubey said that beyond a bank's core banking infrastructure, Loan applications, KYC documents, and account-opening forms typically sit across loan origination systems, employee email accounts, shared drives, and third-party platforms used by sourcing agents and document-processing vendors.

What should SBI customers do?

Dubey outlined exactly how the breach could have happened, what investigators need to look for, and how customers must protect themselves. He suggested the following safety measures.

Never share an OTP, PIN or password: Do not disclose these details to anyone, even if the caller claims to be from SBI or another financial institution.

Enable transaction alerts: Keep SMS and email alerts switched on, and review account activity regularly. Report transactions you do not recognise.

Use official SBI channels: Access the bank through its official website, app or verified customer-service channels. Do not click on links sent by unknown people.

Monitor your credit report: Check for unfamiliar loan accounts, credit cards or credit enquiries that you did not authorise.

Consider locking Aadhaar biometrics: If you do not need biometric authentication, you can lock your biometrics through UIDAI's official channels.

Report suspected fraud immediately: Call India's cybercrime helpline at 1930 or report the incident through cybercrime.gov.in. Also contact SBI through its official channels if you notice suspicious activity.

Anyone who notices an unauthorised transaction should contact the bank immediately and report suspected financial cybercrime through India's official cybercrime reporting channels.

The incident highlights the importance of data protection and cybersecurity in the banking sector. Although SBI has said that its core operations remain unaffected, questions about the source of the exposed records and the potential risks to customers remain unresolved.