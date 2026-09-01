The summit is particularly significant because the SCO is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Regional security, ongoing conflicts, trade, connectivity, and the organisation's future direction are expected to dominate the discussions.

The leaders of some of Eurasia's most influential countries have gathered in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Kyrgyzstan is hosting the meeting as part of its 2025-2026 chairmanship under the theme, '25 Years of the SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity'.

The meeting is also expected to conclude with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration and several decisions and thematic statements covering security, economic cooperation, transport, digital development, environmental issues, and humanitarian cooperation.

Why Is The SCO Meeting Being Held?

The SCO was created in 2001 as a platform for cooperation among countries across Eurasia.

Over the years, its agenda has expanded beyond security to include trade, investment, energy, transport, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

The need for the summit is especially strong because the region faces several overlapping challenges.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to affect international relations and trade routes. At the same time, the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel has created fresh concerns over energy supplies, maritime security, and regional stability.

An economic agenda also underpins this gathering. Central Asian countries are seeking stronger transport links with China, Russia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Better roads, railways, energy networks, and digital connections could give landlocked Central Asian economies greater access to international markets.

Kyrgyzstan has also pushed issues such as an SCO Development Fund and greater cooperation on major infrastructure projects during its chairmanship.

Who Is Attending the SCO Summit?

The main SCO meeting brings together the leaders of all 10 member countries.

Kyrgyzstan - President Sadyr Zhaparov, who is chairing the summit

China - President Xi Jinping

Russia - President Vladimir Putin

India - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Iran - President Masoud Pezeshkian

Kazakhstan - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Uzbekistan - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Tajikistan - President Emomali Rahmon

Belarus - President Alexander Lukashenko

Key Agenda And Major Highlights

The Bishkek Declaration

The central diplomatic outcome is the formal adoption of the Bishkek Declaration.

This document outlines the SCO's collective roadmap for the coming years, emphasising regional stability, economic integration, and multilateralism.

India's SCO Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocated for India's foundational vision for the platform.

Enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation through the SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) and addressing cyber threats.

Pushing for transparent, respectful transport corridors like the International North-South Transport Corridors that respect national sovereignty.

Deepening trade, sharing digital public infrastructure, and strengthening startup ecosystems.

High-Stakes Bilateral Meetings On The Sidelines

The summit's margins became a key arena for high-level diplomacy amid shifting global dynamics.

PM Modi and President Putin held an important bilateral meeting focused on long-term trade, energy security, and steady fertiliser supplies.

Leaders discussed major international flashpoints, including economic sanctions, alternative trade settlement systems such as local-currency trade, and security situations in West Asia and Ukraine.

The World Nomad Games And Handover

Amid intense political talks, attending leaders attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, hosted by Kyrgyzstan.

At the close of this summit, Kyrgyzstan officially handed over the SCO's rotating chairmanship to Pakistan for the upcoming year.

The Bishkek summit is taking place at a moment when the international system is changing rapidly.

Wars and regional conflicts are disrupting established trade routes. Countries are seeking alternative energy sources and new markets.

That is why the SCO meeting matters beyond the formal speeches.

The 26th SCO Summit is ultimately an attempt to find common ground among countries that do not always see the world the same way, but increasingly recognise that their security, economies, and futures are closely connected.