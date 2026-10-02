According to Israeli authorities and multiple reports, the co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed Machchhar before attempting to take control of the aircraft. The exact motive remains under investigation.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 was carrying more than 170 people when a violent incident broke out in the cockpit.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has received international praise after helping prevent a potential disaster aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30.

Captain Smit Machchhar Opens Cockpit Door Despite Injuries

The situation became critical as the aircraft suddenly descended by nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to reach the cockpit door and open it from the floor.

His actions allowed passengers and other crew members to enter the cockpit and restrain the alleged attacker. A second group of Flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control and diverted the flight to Tabuk Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Flydubai confirmed that Flight FZ1073 experienced an incident while travelling from Dubai to Ben Gurion International Airport and said the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, with passengers safe and accounted for. The airline said it was working with the relevant authorities as the investigation continued.

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Captain Recovering in UAE

Machchhar was initially treated in Tabuk and was later transferred to the UAE for further medical care. He is currently recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi after undergoing treatment for his injuries.

On October 2, Machchhar spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call from his hospital bed and described the moments when he realised he had to act despite being seriously wounded.

"I was fighting for my life. I realised at that time that if I didn't show courage, then 170 passengers would lose their lives," Machchhar told Modi.

He also revealed that he recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal. "Lord Hanuman gave me courage," he said, describing the personal faith that helped him through the crisis.

Modi and Netanyahu Praise Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and US President Donald Trump have praised Machchhar for his courage and determination, saying his actions helped save lives and avert a major tragedy. Modi also said India was proud of the captain and wished him a speedy recovery.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also credited Machchhar with helping save the people aboard the aircraft. Netanyahu said the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to overpower the attacker.

Passengers also played a crucial role during the emergency. Several people moved towards the cockpit after realising that the aircraft was descending sharply and helped restrain the co-pilot. Their intervention, along with the actions of Machchhar and the reserve pilots, helped bring the aircraft under control.

Investigation Into the Cockpit Attack

Authorities are still investigating why the co-pilot attacked Machchhar and whether the incident was linked to any wider motive. The UAE has ordered an investigation to establish the circumstances and determine whether it was linked to terrorist activity or prior planning.

Israeli officials have also announced additional scrutiny of pilots flying into the country following the incident. The episode has renewed questions about aviation security, particularly the risks posed by threats originating within the flight crew rather than from passengers.

Flydubai temporarily suspended its flights to and from Israel while investigations into the incident continued. The airline has urged against premature speculation about the cause or motive until authorities complete their inquiries.

For Captain Smit Machchhar, the incident has become a story of survival and quick thinking under extreme circumstances. His decision to act despite serious injuries, combined with the intervention of passengers and fellow pilots, helped bring Flight FZ1073 to a safe landing and avert what authorities described as a potentially catastrophic outcome.