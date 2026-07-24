Activist Sonam Wangchuk officially ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The 59-year-old educationist and reformer called off the fast at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where he had been shifted following a severe decline in health and a loss of 11 kilograms.

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The Breakthrough and Key Assurances

Wangchuk agreed to break his fast in the presence of senior Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh after intensive high-level discussions authorised by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The government promised that the structural failures and lack of accountability in the national examination system will be explicitly discussed on the floor of the Indian Parliament.

The Centre gave a written commitment that no police cases will be registered against the students who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar or participated in the July 20 march to Parliament.

The Ministry announced that it is positively considering financial compensation for the families of the NEET-UG aspirants who took their lives due to distress caused by the paper leaks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi supplemented these assurances by announcing that the upcoming Cabinet meeting would introduce a stricter anti-paper-leak Bill next week in Parliament.

Wangchuk broke his fast with a cup of soup and famously remarked: "Hunger tastes better, but the beginning of accountability is here."

He stated that he called off the fast after long negotiations and specifically to prevent any potential outbreak of violence across the country.

Current Status Of The Movement

Before returning home to Ladakh, Wangchuk announced he would meet with student leaders to urge them to maintain faith in the government's dialogue process and keep the movement strictly peaceful.

CJP's Stance and Next Steps

The CJP has officially called for a peaceful nationwide protest on July 24, 2026, across India.

They have urged the youth not to let Wangchuk's sacrifice go in vain.

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, has confirmed that the central protest camp at Jantar Mantar in Delhi will not be dismantled.

The CJP states that while they are relieved Wangchuk is safe, the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains their core, non-negotiable demand.

Instead of dispersing, a CJP delegation is scheduled to hold formal negotiations with a government minister at a neutral venue, the Constitution Club of India, to push their terms directly.

Security and Legal Developments

Delhi police have intensified security around Central Delhi, deploying paramilitary forces (RAF and CRPF) and placing extensive barricades.

Over 200 individuals have been taken into preventive custody and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed urgently in the Delhi High Court to challenge mobile internet restrictions at the protest site.

The CJP has created a physical "Wall of Shame" at Jantar Mantar featuring photos of police personnel who allegedly used excessive force during the July 20 Parliament march.

The group is launching a dedicated tracking website where protesters can identify specific officers who used batons and tear gas, intending to push for formal criminal cases (FIRs) against them with the help of a nationwide network of lawyers.

The Centre has maintained that it is committed to protecting the interests of students and restoring confidence in the examination system.

Further discussions between government representatives and stakeholders are expected in the coming weeks as efforts continue to address the concerns raised during the protest.