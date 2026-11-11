Released on November 10, 2026, the book takes readers beyond the familiar image of a political leader.

Now the veteran Congress leader is offering readers a chance to understand her life in her own words through her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The story of Sonia Gandhi has been discussed for decades, but much of it has been told through political accounts, newspaper reports, and the perspectives of people around her.

It explores the woman, wife, mother, and daughter-in-law behind one of India's most influential political families.

Published in India by HarperCollins India, the 544-page memoir is one of the year's notable literary releases.

Rather than presenting itself simply as a political autobiography, the book explores love, family relationships, personal loss, identity, duty and the experience of making a new country one's home.

It follows Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in Italy to her marriage to Rajiv Gandhi, her life with the Nehru-Gandhi family, and her eventual involvement in Indian politics.

What makes the release particularly interesting is that Sonia Gandhi has spent much of her public life protecting her privacy.

Her decision to share personal memories, family experiences, and her understanding of important moments in India's history makes this memoir a significant addition to the books written about the Gandhi family.

Overview

The memoir traces Gandhi's life chronologically, moving between private family milestones and public national upheavals.

The story begins with Sonia Gandhi's childhood in post-war Italy and her 1965 meeting with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge, England, followed by her 1968 marriage and move to New Delhi, where she adapts to Indian culture and raises two children under the roof of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

She then recounts a series of personal tragedies that reshaped her life, including the loss of her first child shortly after birth, the 1980 plane crash that killed her brother-in-law, Sanjay Gandhi, the 1984 assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1991 assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

Despite resisting politics for years and being encouraged by her Italian family to return home, she chooses to stay in India.

Eventually, she assumes leadership of the Congress party, concluding the narrative wth reflections on a decade leading the UPA alliance and the internal family discussions behind her 2004 decision to decline the post of Prime Minister.

Key Themes

A central question of the memoir explores what it means to belong to a place, as Sonia Gandhi portrays belonging not as an accident of birth, but as an active choice built through daily immersion, loyalty, and deep affection for an adopted country.

Throughout the narrative, she highlights the tension between guarding a private family life and answering a sense of public duty, detailing how personal grief and fear for her children's safety directly influenced political decisions such as refusing the prime ministership in 2004.

Gandhi also sought to humanise a political dynasty by portraying members of the Nehru-Gandhi family honestly, revealing their motivations, private struggles, and human flaws beyond public perception.

Finally moving from the sidelines of Indian society to the centre of power, she acts as a witness to modern Indian history by offering an insider's perspective on major turning points over five decades, including the 1975 Emergency, the aftermath of Operation Blue Star in 1984, the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

How Is 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' Different From Sonia Gandhi's Earlier Books?

Belonging: A Journey of Love differs fundamentally from Sonia Gandhi's earlier books because it is her first full-length personal memoir, whereas she served as an editor, compiler, or biographer of others in earlier works such as Rajiv, Freedom's Daughter, and Two Alone, Two Together; she steps forward as both the primary author and central subject in Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Her previous books took the form of archival correspondence, pictorial biographies, and photo books focused on Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, presented as outward-looking tributes and historical preservation.

By contrast, this 544-page work is a first-person memoir that chronicles Sonia Gandhi's life, tracing a path from Italy to leading the Congress party through an inward-looking reflection on identity, grief, and political duty.

Print Editions (Hardcover And Paperback)

The 544-page hardcover edition, published by HarperCollins India, is in stock across multiple retailers at varying discounts off the Rs 1,299 MRP.