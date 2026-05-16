India

Starbucks Plans To Open A Corporate Office In India, Here's What We Know

Starbucks plans to expand its technology operations in India with a new corporate tech hub expected by FY2027. The move aims to reduce reliance on third-party vendors, cut costs, and build in-house teams to strengthen global operations, app development, and rewards systems.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
Starbucks plans to create tech jobs
Starbucks plans to open a corporate office

Starbucks plans to enhance its technological initiatives in India, with a launch expected in the fiscal year 2027.

On May 15, 2026, Anand Varadharajan, the Global Chief Technology Officer of Starbucks, shared an internal memo with the Starbucks global technology team. The announcement was also made public in a global press release at 7:06 PM PDT on the same day, with Indian media covering the news at 8:29 AM IST on May 16, 2026.

In the memo that was sent, he said that "The opening of a corporate office in India is designed to reduce reliance on third-party vendors and establish a multi-site structure for operational efficiency. This expansion is a broader, CEO driven strategy to cut costs and shift technology work to in-house teams."

Currently, all retail stores in India are operated by Tata Starbucks Private Limited, a 50:50 joint venture, and this new hub will be directly responsible for expanding Starbucks' global operations.

What is the Need For Opening A Tech Company?

Right now, Starbucks pays heavy sums to other tech companies to build and manage its software, so by opening a corporate entity in India, it could hire employees here directly. This practice could save them money and eliminate costly vendor fees.

When temporary staff leave, they take their knowledge with them, so hiring permanent staff means Starbucks can keep its software and expertise in-house.

Having corporate offices in both prominent tech hubs, such as India and America, could enable Starbucks to operate around the clock.

India has the best software engineers and app developers, and hiring them directly could improve their mobile app and rewards program.

Global Tech Hub Launch Timeline

The office will be fully ready by October 2026, which is Starbucks' 2027 financial year. And they are yet to save $2 billion globally, and this new project plays a big part in it.

Instead of paying exorbitant fees to other global tech companies and contractors, Starbucks will hire its own full-time tech experts to build and manage its systems, saving money.

Starbucks is currently deciding which city and building in India to use for the office. As soon as they pick the location, hiring will start.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Starbucks open its corporate office in India?
Starbucks plans to open its corporate office in India by October 2026, which falls in their fiscal year 2027. The company is currently deciding on the specific city and building location, and hiring will begin once the location is finalized.
Why is Starbucks opening a tech office in India instead of using third-party vendors?
Starbucks wants to reduce costly vendor fees and keep software expertise in-house. Currently, they pay heavy sums to other tech companies for software development. By hiring permanent employees directly in India, they can save money, retain knowledge when staff changes occur, and improve their mobile app and rewards program.
How much money does Starbucks expect to save with this India expansion?
Starbucks aims to save $2 billion globally through various cost-cutting initiatives, and the new India corporate office plays a big part in achieving this goal. The savings will come from eliminating expensive third-party vendor fees and hiring full-time tech experts directly.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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