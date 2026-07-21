The vaccine is approved for individuals aged 4 to 60 and can be administered regardless of whether they have been affected by dengue previously.

The approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is considered a landmark step in India's fight against one of its mosquito-borne diseases.

India has approved QDENGA (TAK-003), developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda, making it the country's first approved vaccine against dengue fever.

Recently, India has continued to witness a sharp increase in dengue cases due to rapid urbanisation, climate change, longer mosquito breeding seasons, and population growth.

According to available data, reported dengue infections in India have increased more than eleven-fold over the past two decades.

This highlights the urgent need for better preventive measures beyond mosquito control alone.

What Is Dengue?

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which are active only during the daytime.

It is caused by four closely related but distinct virus serotypes:

DENV-1

DENV-2

DENV-3

DENV-4

An infection with only one serotype can cause lifelong immunity only against that specific strain.

A person can still be affected by the other three serotypes later in life; in fact, a second infection caused by another serotype will increase the risk of severe dengue because of a phenomenon known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), and this may also lead to death.

Symptoms of dengue appear 4 to 10 days after a mosquito bite and include:

High fever

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pain

Skin rash

Nausea and vomiting

While many people recover within a week, some may develop severe dengue, which is called hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can cause plasma leakage, organ failure, severe bleeding and even death if not treated properly.

What is QDENGA?

QDENGA, scientifically known as TAK-003, is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine, meaning it contains weakened forms of the virus that do not cause normal dengue illnesses but stimulate the body's immune system to produce protective antibodies.

Tetravalent indicates that the vaccine is designed to treat all four dengue virus serotypes, making it one of the most comprehensive dengue vaccines currently available.

Unlike the earlier vaccine Dengvaxia, QDENGA does not require pre-vaccination blood testing to confirm whether the person has been affected by dengue before.

This simplifies the vaccination programs and makes the vaccine easier to use in countries where large-scale screening would be difficult.

Dengue is administered as:

Two subcutaneous injections

0.5 mL per dose

Three months apart

Efficacy And Safety Performance

Takeda conducted a dengue vaccine development program in which more than 28,000 participants were included, and 19 Phase I, II, and III clinical trials were conducted.

In the Phase III TIDES (DEN-301) trials, more than 20,000 children and adolescents from eight countries were enrolled.

The clinical trials show an 80.2% efficacy in preventing confirmed symptomatic dengue cases one year after the second dose.

It demonstrates 90.4% efficacy against dengue-related hospitalisation, evaluated 18 months post-vaccination.

Long-term data from its global TIDES clinical trial show protection extending up to 7 years.

The common side-effects that would appear in the person who takes the vaccine include:

Pain/redness in the injected site

Headache

Muscle pain

Mild fever

And as the vaccine is live-attenuated, it must not be given to pregnant or breastfeeding women or individuals with a compromised immune system.

Why Does India Need a Dengue Vaccine Now?

India carries one of the world's largest dengue burdens; traditional prevention strategies include fogging, larvicide use, eliminating stagnant water, and public awareness campaigns, which have helped but have not prevented recurring outbreaks.

And there is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue; patient care mainly focuses on supportive hydration, monitoring, and management of complications.

Preventive measures remain one of the most effective strategies for reducing illness and deaths.

Public health experts believe that vaccination could significantly reduce the rising number of severe cases requiring hospitalisation, easing pressure on the healthcare system during seasonal outbreaks.

Will the Vaccine End Dengue?

Experts warn that vaccination alone will not eliminate dengue; mosquitoes will continue to transmit the virus unless control measures remain effective.

People will still need to:

Prevent stagnant water accumulation

Use mosquito repellents

Install window screens and mosquito nets where appropriate

Wear long-sleeved clothing

Seek early medical care if symptoms develop

Instead of eliminating dengue, QDENGA is expected to reduce severe illness, hospitalisations and deaths, particularly in regions where dengue is widespread.

QDENGA is approved by 40 other countries, including the European Union, the UK, Brazil, Indonesia, and Argentina. It has also achieved the official World Health Organisation (WHO) pre-qualification.

Commercial availability in India's private healthcare sector is anticipated by the first half of 2027.

India's approval of Takeda's QDENGA represents one of the country's most important advances in dengue prevention.

Although continued surveillance and long-term safety monitoring will be important, experts believe that the vaccine has the potential to reduce the burden of severe dengue and protect millions of people living in endemic regions.