India

Tamil Nadu Begins Self-Enumeration for Census 2027 from July 17

Tamil Nadu has commenced the self-enumeration process for Census 2027, with the online portal open from July 17 to July 31 in 16 languages. The first-ever digital census will be followed by house listing from August 1 to 30, with data collected securely through mobile applications.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
SelfEnumeration for Census 2027
SelfEnumeration for Census 2027 started from July 17
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The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 officially began in Tamil Nadu on July 17, marking the first step in India's first fully digital census exercise.

Residents can complete their census details online through the dedicated self-enumeration portal until July 31.

Self-Enumeration Portal

Addressing a press conference in Chennai on July 16, M. Sundaresh Babu, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director of Census Operations, Tamil Nadu, said the self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages to ensure wider accessibility.

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Use the official portal for the Self Enumeration - https://se.census.gov.in/

Citizens who complete the process online will receive a Unique Self-Enumeration ID (SEID), which can later be shared with census enumerators during their household visits.

House Listing and Housing Census

The House Listing and Housing Census will follow the online self-enumeration drive from August 1 to August 30. During this phase, trained enumerators will visit households to collect information on housing conditions, household characteristics, amenities, and assets using a structured questionnaire consisting of 33 items.

Digital Format and Field Operations

Officials said this is the first time the national census is being conducted in a digital format. Census enumerators have been equipped with dedicated mobile applications that allow information collected in the field to be uploaded directly to central data servers, eliminating the need for paper-based records.

Each enumerator is expected to cover approximately 200 to 250 households during the survey.

Data Confidentiality

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reiterated that all information collected under the Census Act, 1948, will remain strictly confidential and will be used only for statistical analysis, policymaking and development planning.

The ministry also assured citizens that data submitted through the self-enumeration portal and by field enumerators will be securely stored.

Residents across the notified states and Union Territories have been urged to participate in the exercise by completing self-enumeration online or by extending full cooperation to enumerators during their scheduled field visits.

The digital census initiative is expected to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data collection while simplifying the enumeration process for both citizens and government officials.

Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay today (17.7.2026) registered his self-details online at the Chief Secretariat, ahead of the upcoming population census across Tamil Nadu.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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