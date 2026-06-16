The move comes after concerns that several cheating rackets were allegedly using Telegram channels to spread false claims of leaked question papers and exploit anxious students and parents.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has ordered restrictions on access to the messaging platform Telegram across India until June 22 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

With the re-conducted NEET examination scheduled for June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier test over alleged paper leaks, authorities have announced a series of measures to prevent malpractice and protect the integrity of the examination process.

In a separate directive, Telegram has also been instructed to turn off its message-editing feature in India until June 30. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), fraudsters had allegedly been using the feature to insert question papers into older posts and falsely present them as proof of prior access to examination content.

NTA Welcomes the Decision

Welcoming the decision, the NTA described the measures as "calibrated and bound in time," stating that they were taken in the students' interest.

The agency acknowledged that the temporary restrictions may inconvenience legitimate Telegram users but maintained that the action was necessary to curb organised cheating networks ahead of the examination.

Fraudulent Channels and Payment Scams

For weeks, multiple Telegram channels carrying names related to NEET paper leaks and re-examination claims had reportedly been offering purported access to question papers in exchange for payments ranging from a few thousand rupees to several lakh rupees.

Law Enforcement Crackdown

The crackdown follows a series of law enforcement actions across the country. Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police recently dismantled an inter-state network allegedly operating eight Telegram channels, with investigators tracing transactions worth around Rs 1.5 crore through fake accounts.

Authorities said nearly 1,000 phone numbers had been targeted by the network within a month. Earlier, Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit had also warned students against falling for fraudulent leak claims circulating online.

Exam Preparedness and Candidate Turnout

The NTA has sought to reassure candidates about exam preparedness, announcing that more than 10 lakh students downloaded their admit cards within 24 hours of the portal opening. The agency said its technical teams are monitoring server loads to ensure all candidates receive their admit cards before the examination.

More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the re-NEET examination. Authorities have urged students and parents to ignore unverified information circulating online and report suspected fraud or cybercrime activities through the national helpline number 1930.

Officials maintain that the temporary restrictions are intended solely to safeguard the examination process and ensure a fair environment for candidates appearing for one of the country's most competitive entrance tests.

Do you think restricting Telegram will help prevent NEET paper leaks and exam fraud? Share your opinion in the comments