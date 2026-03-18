India

Energy Shipments Continue amid West Asia Tensions as Jag Laadki reaches Gujarat Port

Adani Ports-operated Mundra Port received the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, which carried approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil. The shipment was sourced from the UAE and loaded at Fujairah port, arriving in Gujarat on Wednesday, March 18

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Maheswari
·2 min read
Jag Laadki reaches Mundra Port
Indian tanker Jag Laadki reaches Mundra Port

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, India's energy supply chain remains active, with multiple fuel shipments successfully reaching key ports in Gujarat, highlighting efforts to maintain stability during global uncertainty.

Adani Ports-operated Mundra Port received the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, which carried approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil. The shipment was sourced from the UAE and loaded at Fujairah port, arriving in Gujarat on Wednesday, March 18.

The first and second Indian-flagged vessels to cross the Strait of Hormuz amid the March 2026 Middle East tensions were the LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi. Both vessels, owned by the Shipping Corporation of India, were escorted by Indian Navy warships.

Earlier, on March 16, another LPG carrier, Shivalik, also docked at Mundra port. The vessel is a large-scale tanker measuring 274.19 metres in length and 50.04 metres in beam, with a deadweight tonnage of approximately 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes.

These shipments play a crucial role in supporting India's refinery operations, particularly at a time when global supply chains are under pressure. The steady arrival of crude oil and LPG cargoes is essential to maintaining fuel availability and ensuring energy security in the country.

India remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its energy demands.

The country imports nearly 88% of its crude oil, around 50% of its natural gas, and approximately 60% of its LPG requirements. Before the escalation of tensions following the US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, a significant share of these imports came from West Asian nations.

Notably, over half of India's crude oil, about 30% of its natural gas, and nearly 85–90% of LPG imports were sourced from countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With geopolitical uncertainties affecting key maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian government is actively coordinating with ports, shipping companies, and logistics stakeholders. The aim is to minimise disruptions and ensure smooth maritime operations, safeguarding the country's energy needs amid volatility.

As tensions persist in the region, the continued flow of energy shipments underscores India's strategic focus on maintaining supply resilience and operational continuity.

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Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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