The statement said, "Passengers will be able to enjoy the routes, lush green landscapes and mountain vistas of Sengottai gap connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu in comfort, combining the convenience of rail travel with the natural splendour of the region."

Southern Railway released a statement on Sunday, announcing the introduction of the new Vistadome coach, designed primarily to let passengers witness the beauty of the Western Ghats.

Southern Railway is set to launch Tamil Nadu's first-ever Vistadome coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express from October 22, 2026, and it will be operated till January 15, 2027, on a trial basis.

Vistadome coach details

On Sunday, Southern Railway introduced an Executive Vistadome AC coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express, giving passengers a unique opportunity to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats through expansive glass windows and a glass roof.

Southern Railway announced that the newly launched Vistadome Coach will be temporarily operated on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The temporary timeline and its reason

Southern Railway also said the trial train will run from October 22, 2026, to January 15, 2027. This period was chosen as a temporary trial to evaluate passenger demand, as it includes peak tourism, optimal weather, and festive seasons.

The Executive Vistadome AC coach will be attached to Train No. 16327, the Madurai-Guruvayur Express, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The train passes through a route that is confirmed to be filled with breathtaking scenery. The Madurai -Guruvayur Express, with a new Vistadome coach, will take the Sengottai-Punalur ghat section and the Aryankavu Pass.

The selected October to January period falls in the post-monsoon and winter months; during these months, the Western Ghats are incredibly lush, green, and often blanketed in mist. This offers some of the best panoramic views through the glass roof and extra-large windows.

The winter window is said to capture major travel periods, including Diwali, Christmas, and New Year holidays. It also overlaps heavily with the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season in Kerala.

This should ensure a high influx of tourists, families, and leisure travellers willing to book premium seating.

The launch of the Vistadome coach is said to have been a success, and the service is expected to expand further to create and capture more naturalistic views and moments of India.

It is said that bookings are open with a basic fare of Rs 515 for the Executive Vistadome, while the full end-to-end journey costs Rs 1,875.