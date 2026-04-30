The moving car caught fire late at night. According to police reports, the people inside the car were returning from a pilgrimage when the car caught fire, leaving them no time to escape; within a few minutes, the whole car was engulfed in flames.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Maujpur in Alwar district, Rajasthan.

A Car Fire accident in Rajasthan has left people stunned. A heartbreaking car fire accident occurred in Rajasthan on May 30, 2026, that left five people dead and one survivor who is critically injured.

Once the emergency services heard about the incident, they rushed to the scene, but the car had been destroyed by then.

Casualities

Five members of the same family went on a pilgrimage, including three women, one man, and one minor girl. All of them have been identified as residents of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The driver of the vehicle jumped out of the car when the fire broke out, with almost 80% of injuries, and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Reports said that the five victims had died on the spot.

Though the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, and due to the intensity of the fire, the police could not identify the bodies, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Jindal said, "Only skeletal remains were recovered from the vehicle, which have been preserved separately. DNA tests will be conducted to establish their identity."

Suspected Cause

In the first round of investigations, the police found out that a short circuit may have caused the fire. They also said the vehicle was CNG, which might be one of the reasons for the rapid spread of the flames.

Officials have also said that the CNG gas vehicle might cause fires to become extremely intense, which is why the fire spread rapidly throughout the car.

The authorities are safely securing the remains of the victims for the DNA test.

The driver, Vinod Kumar Mehar, was the only survivor of the entire fire. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the car to burn.