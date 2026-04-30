India

Tragic Car Fire Accident in Rajasthan, Kills 5 & Driver Critical

A devastating car fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan claimed five lives from a single family, while the driver survived with critical injuries. A suspected short circuit in a CNG vehicle may have caused the rapid blaze.

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Maheswari
·2 min read
Rajasthan Tragic car accident
Rajasthan highways tragic car accident, five kills

A Car Fire accident in Rajasthan has left people stunned. A heartbreaking car fire accident occurred in Rajasthan on May 30, 2026, that left five people dead and one survivor who is critically injured.

Incident details

The incident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Maujpur in Alwar district, Rajasthan.

The moving car caught fire late at night. According to police reports, the people inside the car were returning from a pilgrimage when the car caught fire, leaving them no time to escape; within a few minutes, the whole car was engulfed in flames.

Once the emergency services heard about the incident, they rushed to the scene, but the car had been destroyed by then.

Casualities

Five members of the same family went on a pilgrimage, including three women, one man, and one minor girl. All of them have been identified as residents of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The driver of the vehicle jumped out of the car when the fire broke out, with almost 80% of injuries, and was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Reports said that the five victims had died on the spot.

Though the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, and due to the intensity of the fire, the police could not identify the bodies, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Jindal said, "Only skeletal remains were recovered from the vehicle, which have been preserved separately. DNA tests will be conducted to establish their identity."

Suspected Cause

In the first round of investigations, the police found out that a short circuit may have caused the fire. They also said the vehicle was CNG, which might be one of the reasons for the rapid spread of the flames.

Officials have also said that the CNG gas vehicle might cause fires to become extremely intense, which is why the fire spread rapidly throughout the car.

The authorities are safely securing the remains of the victims for the DNA test.

The driver, Vinod Kumar Mehar, was the only survivor of the entire fire. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the car to burn.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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