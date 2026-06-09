The scheduled release, as a public notice, covers over 80 subjects across five examination days, with two daily shifts. The exam will be held in two shifts per day. The shift one timing starts at 9.00 am and ends at 12.00 pm, while the Afternoon shift starts at 3 pm and ends at 6 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, announcing that the test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode from June 22 to June 30. It doesn't mark negative marks for the incorrect responses.

The NTA unveils the UGC NET 2026 exam schedule. The schedule includes more than 80 subjects, each with its assigned shifts and dates.

NTA also said that the notification regarding the exam city centre intimation will be displayed on its official website 8 to 10 days before the examination. Candidates who are appearing for the exam on June 22 can expect their city allotment details by around June 12-14.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they are released and verify all details, including exam centre city, shift timings and subject code, before their scheduled examination date.

Examination schedule:

The examination opens on June 22 with subjects including Visual Art, Museology and Conservation, Geography, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management in Shift I, and Computer Science and Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music and Population Studies in Shift II.

The final day, June 30, covers Economics and its allied disciplines, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Politics Including International Relations, and Human Rights and Duties in Shift I, and Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration and Management, Adult Education, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine and Community Health, Statistics and Forestry in Shift II.

Marking Scheme and Exam Structure

Under the UGC NET marking scheme, each correct answer carries two marks, while there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. This allows candidates to attempt all questions without the fear of losing marks for wrong answers.

The examination consists of two papers conducted in a single session without any break. The total duration of the exam is three hours. Paper 1 is common for all candidates and focuses on teaching and research aptitude, assessing skills such as reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

Paper 1 contains 50 objective-type multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Paper 2 is subject-specific and is based on the candidate's chosen discipline, such as Commerce, English, History, Political Science, or Science. It consists of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 200 marks.

Together, the two papers comprise 150 questions, totalling 300 marks. All questions are objective-type multiple-choice questions designed to evaluate both conceptual understanding and analytical abilities.

Preparation Tips

Experts advise aspirants in subjects such as Commerce, English, History, and Political Science to focus on building strong conceptual foundations, regularly practising previous years' question papers, and developing effective time-management strategies. Consistent revision and mock tests can also play a crucial role in improving performance and boosting confidence ahead of the examination.

With a clear exam structure and no negative marking, UGC NET offers candidates an opportunity to maximize their scores through thorough preparation and strategic planning.

To get the latest updates on the Hall ticket and City intimation, candidates are requested to check the official UGC-NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for updates, instructions, and notices. For queries, NTA can be reached at 011-40759000 or via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.