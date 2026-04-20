UGC NET June 2026 Registration Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the online application process for the UGC NET June 2026 session on its official website soon. While an official notification has yet to be released, based on last year's schedule, when registrations opened on April 16, the application window is likely to commence before the end of this month.

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is conducted twice a year, in June and December. The exam determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes at universities and colleges across India. In the December 2025 cycle, the test was held across 85 subjects.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to apply in the subject of their postgraduate degree. Applicants from a wide range of disciplines, including Humanities, Social Sciences, Languages, and Computer Science and Applications, are eligible to appear, provided they meet the required criteria.