UGC NET June 2026 Registration Expected Soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the online application process for the UGC NET June 2026 session on its official website soon. While an official notification has yet to be released, based on last year's schedule, when registrations opened on April 16, the application window is likely to commence before the end of this month.
The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is conducted twice a year, in June and December. The exam determines eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes at universities and colleges across India. In the December 2025 cycle, the test was held across 85 subjects.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates are advised to apply in the subject of their postgraduate degree. Applicants from a wide range of disciplines, including Humanities, Social Sciences, Languages, and Computer Science and Applications, are eligible to appear, provided they meet the required criteria.
Master's Degree Requirements
To apply, candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in their master's degree or equivalent examination. A relaxation to 50% is available for candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and third gender categories.
Students currently pursuing a master's degree or in the final year awaiting results are also eligible to apply.
Bachelor's Degree Requirements
Additionally, candidates who have completed a four-year bachelor's degree programme with at least 75% aggregate marks, or an equivalent grade, can apply. Those in the final year or semester of such programmes are also eligible.
Provisional Eligibility
Candidates who are still pursuing their master's degree will be granted provisional eligibility. However, their qualification for JRF or Assistant Professor roles will be confirmed only after they secure the required marks in their final results.
They must complete their master's degree within two years from the date of the NET result with the prescribed percentage, failing which their eligibility will be cancelled.
The exam is scheduled on June 25-29, 2026. With the application window expected to open soon, aspirants are advised to closely monitor the official website and prepare the necessary documents in advance.