The upgraded platform is designed to offer a faster, safer, and smarter digital experience while giving users greater control over their personal information.

UIDAI has been encouraging citizens to switch to the new Aadhaar app, which is now available for download on both the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that its existing mAadhaar application will soon be discontinued and replaced by a redesigned Aadhaar app focused on stronger security, privacy, and user convenience.

Enhanced Privacy Features

One key highlight of the new Aadhaar app is its privacy-first approach. Unlike the older system, which often displayed complete Aadhaar details during verification, the updated version allows users to share only the required information. This selective data-sharing feature is aimed at improving privacy and reducing unnecessary exposure of personal details.

Advanced Security Capabilities

The new app introduces several advanced security features, including QR code-based Aadhaar sharing, face authentication, biometric lock and unlock controls, and the ability to manage what information is shared with service providers.

According to UIDAI, these enhancements will make Aadhaar verification faster and more secure across hotels, hospitals, government offices, and other service centres.

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Upgraded Authentication Process

The Aadhaar authentication process has also been upgraded. While OTP verification remains available, it is no longer the primary authentication method. Users can now choose from multiple verification options, including face authentication and QR code-based verification, reducing dependence on SMS-based OTPs and enhancing overall security.

In addition, the app gives users better control over their biometric data. Features such as fingerprint, face, and iris authentication locking allow residents to decide when biometric verification can be used, providing added protection against unauthorized access and misuse of Aadhaar information.

Extended Free Document Update Service

Alongside the app rollout, UIDAI has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service for another year. Residents can continue updating and verifying their identity and address documents free of cost through the myAadhaar portal until June 14, 2027. The service was previously scheduled to end on June 15, 2026.

Setup Process

To set up the new Aadhaar app, users need to:

Download the official application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Select their preferred language Enter the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar Verify the OTP received on the registered number Complete face authentication if prompted Create a PIN or enable biometric login Finally enter their Aadhaar number followed by an additional OTP verification

UIDAI says the multi-layered setup process has been designed to verify user identity at multiple stages, making the platform significantly more secure than earlier versions that relied on a single login mechanism.

With enhanced privacy tools, improved authentication methods, and greater user control over personal data, the new Aadhaar app marks a major step in India's digital identity ecosystem.