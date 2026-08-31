The announcement came during Modi's two-day state visit to Uzbekistan and aims to strengthen travel, trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

Uzbekistan has announced a 30-day visa-free entry regime for Indian citizens, making it easier for Indian travellers to visit one of Central Asia's most prominent destinations.

Under the newly announced policy, Indian passport holders can enter Uzbekistan without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. However, because the policy was only recently announced, travellers are advised to check the final implementation date and applicable entry requirements before booking flights or accommodation.

India-Uzbekistan ties gain momentum

The visa-free travel decision is part of a broader effort by India and Uzbekistan to deepen their bilateral relationship. During the talks, President Mirziyoyev described India as a reliable strategic partner and highlighted the growing economic relationship between the two nations.

According to Mirziyoyev, bilateral trade between India and Uzbekistan crossed US$1 billion for the first time last year. He also noted that the number of joint ventures between the two countries has increased sevenfold in recent years, reflecting the expansion of business and investment cooperation.

The two countries have also been working to strengthen their cultural connections. Uzbekistan is home to institutions including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies, which help promote Indian culture and academic exchanges in the country.

Yoga has also gained popularity in Uzbekistan. The country established a dedicated Yoga Federation in 2018, further reflecting the growing cultural connection between India and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan honours Prime Minister Modi

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received Uzbekistan's highest state honour. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conferred the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order on Modi in Tashkent in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between India and Uzbekistan.

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The honour adds to the growing list of highest national awards that Modi has received from countries around the world.

Politicians across party lines in India welcomed the decision, including leaders from the BJP and its allies, who described the recognition as a source of pride for Indians.

The combination of the new visa-free travel arrangement and the conferment of Uzbekistan's highest honour on Modi highlights the growing importance both countries are placing on their relationship.

For Indian travellers, the proposed 30-day visa-free regime could also make Uzbekistan a significantly more accessible destination for tourism, cultural experiences and business travel.