The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has been assigned to manufacture 50 trainsets of the 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper.

The proposed 24-coach trainset is expected to offer more berths, improved onboard services, and a dedicated pantry car, making it a significant development in India's growing premium overnight rail network.

Indian Railways is preparing to take another step towards modernising long-distance train travel with a larger version of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

The manufacturing programme is expected to expand the sleeper train service and help Indian Railways meet the growing demand for comfortable overnight journeys.

Reports indicate the first rollout is targeted for June 2027, although the final production and introduction schedule will depend on progress in manufacturing, testing, and railway approvals.

The most interesting aspect of this development is that the expansion is not limited to adding more passenger coaches.

The proposed configuration also included a dedicated pantry car, allowing the railways to improve catering arrangements while carrying more passengers on busy long-distance routes.

Key Features And Upgrades

Unlike the 16-coach models that rely on smaller, distributed mini-pantries, the 24-coach version introduces a standalone, fully air-conditioned pantry car.

This lets onboard staff prepare, store, and serve high-quality hot meals on long overnight journeys.

The train expands passenger capacity to handle high-density long-haul routes. It boosts total capacity from the standard 823 berths in the 16-coach variant to 1,224 berths.

Indian Railways is integrating a newly designed shock-free suspension setup. This upgrade minimises horizontal and vertical jerks, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted sleep for passengers travelling at operational speeds of 160 km/h.

The layout incorporates advanced bio-vacuum toilets and introduces specialised toilet blocks equipped with dedicated baby care facilities and changing tables.

The structure is built with crash-resistant aerodynamic front noses, fully sealed and dust-free gangways, and is fully integrated with KAVACH India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection System.

Each berth is configured with individual charging sockets, integrated reading lights, and customisable modular luggage racks.

The coaches use sensor-based automatic sliding doors for easy, hands-free movement between cabins.

16-Coach vs 24-Coach Sleeper Train Comparison Specification Details Configuration 16-Coach Variant - Coaches 16 coaches 24-Coach Variant - Coaches 24 coaches 16-Coach Variant - Berths About 823 berths 24-Coach Variant - Berths 1,224 berths (roughly a 50% increase in capacity) Catering 16-Coach Variant Decentralised mini pantries 24-Coach Variant Dedicated full AC pantry car Route & Use Case 16-Coach Variant Medium-distance overnight journeys 24-Coach Variant High demand on long-haul trunk routes Production 16-Coach Variant Already in active production and early rollouts under primary manufacturer BEML, with ICF support 24-Coach Variant Integral Coach Factory in Chennai ordered to manufacture 50 train sets, with a target launch of June 2027 Performance & Safety Top Operating Speed 160 km/h (both models) Test Speed Tested up to 180 km/h (both models) Safety System Built-in KAVACH (both models)

Compared with the 16-coach sleeper, the proposed configuration is expected to offer around 401 additional reserved passenger places, based on currently reported figures.

Its broader safety and comfort approach builds on the existing sleeper programme, while the larger formation is designed to meet the needs of busier long-distance routes.

The next milestone will be completing the prototype, confirming final technical specifications, testing, and announcing a firm production and service timetable.

If those stages proceed as planned, the 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper could become an important addition to India's premium overnight rail network.