The biggest danger of this drug is that it was never made for people. Xylazine is actually a very strong medicine that doctors use to put large animals like horses to sleep for surgery.

At the same time, the footage looks like a fictional monster; the dark reality involves a hazardous substance known as Xylazine. Most users on the internet now recognise this dangerous trend by its street names, Tranq or the Zombie Drug.

The digital world is currently exploding with terrifying clips of individuals behaving like characters from a horror film. These people look frozen in place, or they move their bodies in very strange, spooky ways on busy city streets.

It is a powerful sedative that stops pain and relaxes muscles. Sadly, drug dealers are now mixing this cheap animal medicine with other illegal drugs to make them stronger.

This mix started causing problems in the United States and the United Kingdom several years ago.

However, by April 2026, fear of this drug had spread to many other parts of the world. Because it is so cheap to produce, it is being hidden in other substances without people knowing.

Why Everyone is Talking About Social Media Videos?

In the first week of April 2026, a video became very popular in Bengaluru. It showed a man standing perfectly still near a college for a very long time. Thousands of people shared the clip on WhatsApp and X.

They claimed the "zombie drug" had finally arrived in India. A similar video also appeared from Chandigarh just a few days before, showing a delivery boy who looked frozen like a statue.

While these videos caused widespread panic, the police found they were not what they seemed. On April 10, 2026, the Bengaluru Police gave an official update.

They found the man from the video and took him to a hospital for tests. The doctors found that he was not using any "zombie drug."

He was actually a worker from another state who had a painful bone condition called arthritis and a sinus problem. He had taken his regular medicine along with some alcohol, and the mix made him feel very dizzy and unable to move.

The police even arrested the 29-year-old man who first filmed and shared the video. He admitted that he saw stories about "zombies" on YouTube and just assumed the man he saw was on drugs.

He has now apologised for spreading fake news and causing fear in the city. The Home Minister also spoke to the public to confirm that there is no "zombie drug" problem in Bengaluru.

The Real Physical Danger to Humans

Even though some viral videos are fake, the drug itself is still very real and very dangerous. It is called a "zombie drug" because of what it does to the skin. It can cause terrible open sores and wounds that do not heal.

If someone uses it for a long time, their skin can actually start to rot, which looks very frightening.

Another major problem is that the usual medicine used to save people from a drug overdose, called Naloxone, does not work on Xylazine.

This is because Xylazine is a sedative and not an opioid. This makes it much harder for emergency workers to help someone who has taken it.

Staying Safe in a Digital World

Public health experts are asking everyone to be very careful about what they see online. Misinformation can spread faster than the drug itself.

Authorities are working hard to catch dealers who sell this animal medicine to humans, but they also need the public to stop sharing unverified videos that cause unnecessary worry.

The best way to stay safe is to know the facts and listen to official reports from doctors and the police.

From now on, will people start double-checking the videos they see before sharing them with others?