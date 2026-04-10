Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, in an X post, expressed the idea of returning to their villages because they have lost their true value. He conveyed this by recalling his native Thanjavur, which has lost much over the past 40 years.

Sridhar Vembu's comment on village life

A sudden new beat conversation from the founder of Zoho left social media filled with youngsters offering both support and contrasting ideas. The founder of Zoho urges people to return to their native villages, as they gradually lose their essence, and he encourages this by saying that rural areas are highly potential yet untapped sources. He also believes that, with the right talent and potential, the village can become a hub of innovation.

Vembu posted this comment in reply to a post about how towns like Papanasam, Neduntheru, and Ayyampettai were left without proper care for their temples due to the migration of people from big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.