Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, in an X post, expressed the idea of returning to their villages because they have lost their true value. He conveyed this by recalling his native Thanjavur, which has lost much over the past 40 years.
Sridhar Vembu's comment on village life
A sudden new beat conversation from the founder of Zoho left social media filled with youngsters offering both support and contrasting ideas. The founder of Zoho urges people to return to their native villages, as they gradually lose their essence, and he encourages this by saying that rural areas are highly potential yet untapped sources. He also believes that, with the right talent and potential, the village can become a hub of innovation.
Vembu posted this comment in reply to a post about how towns like Papanasam, Neduntheru, and Ayyampettai were left without proper care for their temples due to the migration of people from big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
Vembu, recalling that villages near Thanjavur district lost many things over the past 40 years, and that houses and temples were left alone without proper care. His call for reimmigration follows his view of the state of villages at present.
He also mentioned some of his efforts to establish tech-related support and opportunities in rural areas. He highlighted his efforts to build a campus near Kumbakonam, back startups like Yali Aerospace, and support rural spaces.
Contrasting opinions from people
Vembu's opinion is simple, but it is deeply connected to people and needs to be addressed seriously. Various people expressed contrasting opinions about Vembu's view on social media. Some questioned the possibility of returning to their native villages, as many had left their villages with a heavy heart to pursue better education, build new careers, or find jobs. Hence, it is not easy for everyone to return without achieving this.
Overall, even if people cannot return permanently to their village, it is advised to take part in its development as it is part of their childhood and past.