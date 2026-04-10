India

Zoho's CEO Sridhar Vembu urges an urban-to-rural shift for a fresh start

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has emphasized the need for a shift from urban to rural living, encouraging people to rebuild their lives with a renewed sense of purpose. Highlighting the potential of rural areas, he believes this transition can lead to more sustainable development.

M
Maheswari
·2 min read
ZOHO CEO Sridhar vembu
ZOHO Founder Sridhar Vembu urges the people to live in village

Sridhar Vembu, the founder of Zoho, in an X post, expressed the idea of returning to their villages because they have lost their true value. He conveyed this by recalling his native Thanjavur, which has lost much over the past 40 years.

Sridhar Vembu's comment on village life

A sudden new beat conversation from the founder of Zoho left social media filled with youngsters offering both support and contrasting ideas. The founder of Zoho urges people to return to their native villages, as they gradually lose their essence, and he encourages this by saying that rural areas are highly potential yet untapped sources. He also believes that, with the right talent and potential, the village can become a hub of innovation.

Vembu posted this comment in reply to a post about how towns like Papanasam, Neduntheru, and Ayyampettai were left without proper care for their temples due to the migration of people from big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Vembu, recalling that villages near Thanjavur district lost many things over the past 40 years, and that houses and temples were left alone without proper care. His call for reimmigration follows his view of the state of villages at present.

He also mentioned some of his efforts to establish tech-related support and opportunities in rural areas. He highlighted his efforts to build a campus near Kumbakonam, back startups like Yali Aerospace, and support rural spaces.

Contrasting opinions from people

Vembu's opinion is simple, but it is deeply connected to people and needs to be addressed seriously. Various people expressed contrasting opinions about Vembu's view on social media. Some questioned the possibility of returning to their native villages, as many had left their villages with a heavy heart to pursue better education, build new careers, or find jobs. Hence, it is not easy for everyone to return without achieving this.

Overall, even if people cannot return permanently to their village, it is advised to take part in its development as it is part of their childhood and past.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Zoho's CEO want people to return to villages?
Sridhar Vembu believes villages have lost their essence due to migration to big cities. He sees rural areas as highly potential yet untapped sources that could become hubs of innovation with the right talent and potential.
What has happened to villages like those near Thanjavur according to Vembu?
According to Vembu, villages near Thanjavur district have lost much over the past 40 years. Houses and temples were left without proper care due to people migrating to big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
What efforts has Vembu made to support rural development?
Vembu has made several efforts including building a campus near Kumbakonam, backing startups like Yali Aerospace, and providing tech-related support and opportunities in rural areas to establish innovation hubs.

Topics

Happenings in IndiaZoho Latest NewsTechnology Latest NewsTamil Nadu Latest NewsThanjavur Latest NewsKumbakonam Latest News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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