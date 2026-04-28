In the opening of the letter, he recalls his arrival in America 37 years ago. He now sees that many people migrated to America without money but with a strong educational foundation and cultural heritage from Bharat, India. Then he claims that America has been good to migrants in every possible way. He also appeals to migrants to remain grateful for the way of life taught by the native land.

On Monday, 27, Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation , drew global attention with a widely circulated open letter on his X handle. It is a message from Zoho's founder to Indians living in America.

Sridhar Vembu has shared a letter to Indians living in America. The letter appears to be an appeal to Indians living abroad to return to their native Bharat. He also states that India can be rebuilt in the future with the experience people have gained.

Shifting Attitudes in the US

In the letter, he notes that many Americans mistakenly believe immigrants, including highly skilled Indians, "take away" jobs, which can create an uncomfortable environment. Americans mistakenly hate the Indians who got into a better position with their own skills, concluding that they seized the opportunities of the people of America.

He added that political outcomes in the US may not significantly alter these attitudes, describing the current landscape as a contest between ideological extremes in which immigrants are bystanders. He claims that the current attitude will not change even after the many elections.

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Growth of India

Then he claims that Indians worldwide will be fortunate because of India's wealth, both now and in the future. He adds that if India remains poor, it will be a state of listening to lectures and advice from other political ideologies.

In this, he highlighted that India must be respected and treated with care in all respects. It should be enhanced technologically, as India has sufficient resources. He encourages translating brain drain into brain gain for India's development, urging Indians to bring their hard-earned expertise in fields like AI and engineering back to India.

He highlighted that India is now a hotspot for startups and manufacturing, moving beyond its previous image, making it a place where talent can thrive and create significant impact.

At the end of the letter, he emphasises the importance of Indians with greater talent and skills in developing the country on a more successful path by claiming that "Bharat Mata needs you. He called the Indians to return to their Land, with the experience gained, to shape the country on the right path of prosperity, to lead, and to innovate in technology, and to unite with a missionary Zeal.

In his letter, he appeals to all Indians to come forward and unite to develop their own land, creating greater opportunities for future generations, and to leave foreign countries, particularly America, which falsely accused us of opportunity theft.