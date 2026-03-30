Ended 30 March 2026 at 11:36 am

Seeman's Party NTK Begins Nominations as Kalamani Jaganathan Files from Coimbatore

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has announced the full list of 234 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. As the nomination process begins on March 30, party candidates have started filing their papers across constituencies. In Coimbatore's Kavundampalayam segment, NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan began her nomination process after offering prayers at a local temple. The elections are scheduled for April 23, with results to be declared on May 4.