Seeman's Party NTK Begins Nominations as Kalamani Jaganathan Files from Coimbatore
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has announced the full list of 234 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. As the nomination process begins on March 30, party candidates have started filing their papers across constituencies. In Coimbatore's Kavundampalayam segment, NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan began her nomination process after offering prayers at a local temple. The elections are scheduled for April 23, with results to be declared on May 4.
Live Update:
NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan has successfully filed her nomination from Kavundampalayam (Assembly No. 117), and her papers have been accepted by the officials.
The final confirmation of candidates will be announced after the process, within 7 days of nomination filing. Meanwhile, supporters continue to celebrate as she officially steps into the 2026 election race.
Kalamani filed her nomination at the nomination centre
Live Update:
Just before entering the nomination centre, Kalamani Jaganathan joined party members and supporters, raising slogans in support of NTK.
The atmosphere turned energetic for a moment as voices echoed in unity, reflecting the enthusiasm and confidence within the party ahead of the nomination filing.
Kalamani Joins with NTK supporters in Kavundampalayam
Live Update:
As Kalamani Jaganathan nears the nomination centre in Kavundampalayam, her team is making sure everything stays smooth and orderly. The supporters are moving in a disciplined manner, following traffic rules and avoiding any disruption to the public.
Even with the growing crowd and excitement, the focus remains on keeping things calm and respectful as she prepares to file her nomination.
NTK followers followed the road rules to avoid traffic in Kavundampalayam
Kalamani Jaganathan has reached the nomination centre in Kavundampalayam (Assembly No. 117), Coimbatore, to file her papers as the NTK candidate. Supporters have gathered, raising slogans and showing enthusiasm as the nomination process officially begins.
Kalamani has reached Kavundampalayam
Live Update:
NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan is receiving a warm welcome from the public as she moves through the areas en route to Kavundampalayam.
Residents are greeting her, conveying their wishes, and extending their support, adding to the positive momentum ahead of her nomination filing.
Live Update:
NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan continues her road outreach through Saravanampatti, meeting residents and seeking their support ahead of filing her nomination.
With a small group of supporters accompanying her, she is personally connecting with voters, highlighting her candidature and building momentum as she moves closer to the Kavundampalayam nomination centre.
Live Update:
NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan is currently on her way to file nomination from Kavundampalayam (Assembly No. 117), Coimbatore. En route, she is passing through Kalapatti, Vilankurichi, Saravanampatti, and Ganapathy, interacting with local residents and informing them about her candidature.
The candidate is receiving a warm response from the public as she continues her outreach before heading to the nomination centre.
NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan is now on her way to file nomination from Kavundampalayam Assembly Constituency (No. 117) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Notably, Kavundampalayam is one of the largest electorates in the state as per 2021 data and forms part of the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, which has six assembly segments. The high-profile seat is expected to witness intense competition in the 2026 elections.
NTK candidate Kalamani Jaganathan is going for nomination
Mrs Kalamani at Kalapatti Mariamman Temple
Kalamani begins her nomination day with prayers at Arulmigu Mariamman Temple in Kalapatti before heading to file her nomination, expressing confidence and positivity as the election race intensifies.
Candidate Spotlight – Kalamani Jaganathan:
Contesting from Kavundampalayam (Coimbatore)
Age: 38 years
Party: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK)
Education: Graduate
Profession: Homemaker
Previous contest: 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Assets: ₹2.6 crore
Liabilities: ₹60.11 lakh
Criminal cases: None reported