Tamil Nadu Result 2026: TVK Shocks DMK-AIADMK? Full Live Counting Updates
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 are coming in, and early trends show a major political twist with Vijay's TVK gaining strong attention in the counting. In this live stream, we will track the latest seat trends, party-wise leads, key constituencies, and the big question: Can TVK create history, or will DMK/AIADMK make a comeback?
TVK continues to lead in Tamil Nadu, holding 109 seats as of the latest status.
The party has also recorded wins in three constituencies so far: Pallavi from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar with 69,125 votes, Ramkumar from Anna Nagar with 71,375 votes, and Vijayasaravanan from Thanjavur with 87,705 votes.
With TVK maintaining a strong lead across the state, the party remains close to the 118-seat majority mark, while counting continues in the remaining constituencies.
Current reports show TVK leading in 112 seats, just short of the 118 seats needed for a majority. AIADMK is leading in 58 seats, while DMK is ahead in 47 seats across the 234 constituencies.
Vijay's TVK continues to maintain strong momentum, making this one of the biggest political surprises in Tamil Nadu.
Latest reports show TVK leading in 108 seats, moving closer to the 118-seat majority mark. AIADMK is leading in 62 seats, while DMK is ahead in 42 seats across the 234 constituencies.
Vijay's party is maintaining strong momentum in several key regions, turning the election into a major political upset. However, no final result has been declared yet, and the numbers may change as counting progresses.
In Tiruchirappalli East Constituency TVK Chief Vijay is in lead, DMK is trailing as per latest counting trends
Vijay's TVK continues to create a major political shock in Tamil Nadu, with the party now eyeing the majority mark as counting trends fluctuate.
As per current reports, Vijay is leading in Perambur by nearly 3,000 votes and in Tiruchirappalli East by over 3,300 votes. In a major setback for the DMK, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is trailing in Kolathur, while his son Udhayanidhi Stalin is also lagging in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
In Coimbatore South Constituency DMK Senthil Balaji is in lead, while TVK is trailing as per latest counting trends
In Pappireddipatti Constituency, AIADMK in lead, while TVK Thilagavathi is Trailing, as per latest counting trends
TVK continues its stunning surge in Tamil Nadu, now leading in 102 seats as per the current reports.
Across the 234 constituencies, the latest trends show AIADMK leading in 68 seats, while DMK is ahead in 39 seats.
Vijay's TVK is gaining strong momentum across key regions, turning the election battle into a major political shocker. However, these are still counting trends, and the final results may change as more rounds are completed.
In Kolathur Assembly Constituency, TVK candidate V. S. Babu is currently leading, while DMK leader M. K. Stalin is trailing, as per the latest counting trends.
This is being seen as a major political shocker, with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam showing strong momentum in one of DMK's key constituencies. However, counting is still underway, and the final result may change in the coming rounds.
In Perambur constituency TVK Chief Joseph Vijay in lead
In Dharmapuri Constituency PMK Sowmiya Anbumani is in lead
Alandur Constituency TVK Candidate M Harish is in the lead
According to the latest report, TVK has surged ahead in Tamil Nadu, leading in 90 seats across the state.
Early trends from the counting of all 234 constituencies show TVK leading the race, followed by AIADMK with 61 seats and DMK with 34 seats.
Vijay's TVK is showing strong momentum across key regions, marking a major political breakthrough in Tamil Nadu. However, these are still early counting trends, and the final results may change as more rounds are completed.
Counting began at 8 a.m. IST on May 4 across all 234 Tamil Nadu constituencies, following the April 23 polling that recorded an 85.1% voter turnout.
Early postal and EVM trends show Vijay's TVK making a dramatic entry, leading in around 50-71 seats, according to channel trends. TVK is currently ahead of AIADMK, which is leading in around 47-51 seats, while DMK is trailing with 23 seats or lower in early numbers
TVK continues to show strong momentum across Tamil Nadu. In the Kongu region, TVK leads 68 seats, in key constituencies, including Kangeyam, Tiruppur, and Kovai West. The party is also ahead in Thoothukudi, Trichy East and Trichy West. In Chennai, TVK is leading in most constituencies, indicating a major breakthrough for Vijay's party in both urban and western Tamil Nadu regions.
TVK is currently leading in 62 seats, emerging as a strong contender behind DMK and AIADMK. Early trends indicate a significant rise for Vijay's party, making TVK a key player in the Tamil Nadu election.
At this moment, TVK has crossed the 50-seat lead mark, which is a strong signal for Vijay's party. But ADMK is not far behind with 47 leads, making this a very close race.
DMK is currently in third position with 23 seats, and they need a strong comeback in the next rounds to close the gap.
The big headline at this moment is:
TVK is leading, but ADMK is very close.
TVK is ahead with 45 seats, ADMK is just behind with 41 seats, and DMK is currently in third position with 19 seats.
This trend shows a major political shift in Tamil Nadu. Vijay's TVK is giving a strong fight, and ADMK is also performing strongly. DMK is currently behind, but counting is still going on, so the numbers can change quickly.
WILL Vijay's TVK form government, or will DMK/AIADMK bounce back? Comment your prediction!
At 9:39 AM, the Tamil Nadu election trends show a surprising lead for TVK, with the party ahead in 89 seats. AIADMK is also performing strongly with 63 leads, while DMK is at 50 Seats.
This makes the contest very interesting because no party has yet crossed the majority mark. TVK is leading the race, but AIADMK and DMK are still in the fight. The next few rounds of counting will be very important.