Ended 4 May 2026 at 9:34 am

Tamil Nadu Result 2026: TVK Shocks DMK-AIADMK? Full Live Counting Updates

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 are coming in, and early trends show a major political twist with Vijay's TVK gaining strong attention in the counting. In this live stream, we will track the latest seat trends, party-wise leads, key constituencies, and the big question: Can TVK create history, or will DMK/AIADMK make a comeback?