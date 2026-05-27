The latest twist unfolded after former minister S.P. Velumani, along with 11 MLAs from the rebel camp, met Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai.

The move comes amid heightened political uncertainty and growing speculation about cracks within the opposition party following Vijay's rise in political influence.

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK appears to be heading towards internal reconciliation after rebel MLAs, who had recently backed Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) reunited with party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The meeting reportedly came after marathon rounds of negotiations between the two camps over the past few days, signalling a possible truce inside the party.

According to sources, the Velumani-led faction has agreed to function under Palaniswami's leadership. At the same time, EPS is believed to have softened his stance by agreeing to withdraw his complaint seeking action against the rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law.

Background of the Crisis

The political reconciliation follows days of dramatic developments inside the AIADMK. The rebel faction had earlier openly defied the party whip and voted in favour of the TVK-led government during the trust vote, triggering major turmoil within the opposition camp and fuelling speculation of a split in the party.

Earlier, MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel, P. Sathyabama and S. Jayakumar resigned from the AIADMK and openly joined Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's TVK, further strengthening the ruling party's political momentum.

On May 26, senior AIADMK leaders C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani resigned from the Assembly. They later aligned with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, intensifying concerns over a possible breakdown in opposition unity.

Party's Response to Defections

Reacting strongly to the rebellion, the AIADMK accused the ruling TVK of encouraging defections and engaging in "horse trading" to increase its strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Senior AIADMK leader and party whip Agri S.S. Krishnamurthy questioned the acceptance of resignations by the Speaker, arguing that the Assembly should not have acted because the party's petition seeking the disqualification of 25 rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law remains pending.

External Reactions and Concerns

The political developments have also reportedly created discomfort among certain parties extending support to the TVK government. Congress leader S. Jothimani publicly raised concerns over alleged political horse trading and cautioned against adopting different political standards in Tamil Nadu.

Signs of Unity

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader and former minister K.C. Veeramani sought to downplay tensions after reaching the residence of C.V. Shanmugam, where rebel MLAs had assembled.

"It is over, we are all together like mother and child," Veeramani said, signalling that efforts to reunite the party had succeeded.

In an attempt to dismiss rumours of internal division, the AIADMK IT wing also maintained that the party remained united, describing it as an "iron fortress built on the sacrifices of cadres" and asserting there was no split within the organisation.

Next Steps

Sources added that party leaders are expected to meet Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar later in the day to submit a representation from Palaniswami, requesting that no action be initiated against the rebel MLAs, potentially bringing a formal end to the internal crisis.

The reconciliation marks a crucial moment for the AIADMK as it seeks to preserve unity and reorganise itself amid Tamil Nadu's rapidly evolving political landscape and the growing influence of Vijay-led TVK.