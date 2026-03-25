The first list reflects AIADMK's strategy of relying on experienced leaders:

Party General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will contest from his home constituency, Edappadi, reaffirming his stronghold in the region.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 fast approaching, the AIADMK has officially released its first list of candidates, signalling the party's campaign momentum. The announcement includes 23 candidates, featuring several senior leaders and familiar faces.

P. Munusamy - Veppanahalli

Dindigul Srinivasan - Dindigul

Natham Viswanathan - Natham

S.P. Velumani - Thondamuthur

K. Thangamani - Kumarapalayam

D. Jayakumar - Royapuram

C. Vijayabaskar - Viralimalai

R.B. Udhayakumar - Thirumangalam

The lineup underscores the party's focus on seasoned leadership to regain political ground in the state.

Seat Sharing Finalised

AIADMK has also nearly wrapped up its seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA alliance:

BJP - 27 seats

AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) - 11 seats

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) - 5 seats

PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) - 1 seat

Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam - 1 seat

So far, 62 out of 234 seats have been allotted to allies, while AIADMK retains 172 seats, leaving some flexibility for smaller partners.

Notably, this alliance marks a renewed partnership between AIADMK and BJP, after the two parties had parted ways ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As part of its election strategy, the AIADMK is banking heavily on a welfare-driven manifesto to take on the ruling DMK government.

AIADMK Key promises include:

₹2,000 monthly assistance for women

Free refrigerators for eligible households

Waiver of student loans

Three free LPG cylinders annually

₹25,000 subsidy for two-wheelers for 5 lakh beneficiaries

Housing schemes for the homeless poor

Free 1 kg of dal and 1 litre of cooking oil for ration card holders

One-time ₹10,000 financial assistance for families to manage rising costs

These proposals signal the party's attempt to strengthen its connection with women, youth, and low-income groups.

The AIADMK's early candidate announcement and alliance clarity come at a time when the DMK-led front has also begun consolidating its coalition. With both major Dravidian parties sharpening their strategies, the upcoming election is shaping up to be a highly competitive contest.

With candidate announcements underway and campaign narratives taking shape, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a crucial electoral battle on April 23, 2026. The AIADMK's mix of experienced candidates and welfare promises will be closely watched as it attempts to reclaim power.