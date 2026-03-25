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AIADMK releases First Candidate List, EPS to contest from Edappadi

AIADMK has officially released its first list of candidates, signalling the party's campaign momentum. The announcement includes 23 candidates, featuring several senior leaders and familiar faces

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
AIADMK released the candidate name lists
AIADMK released the candidate name lists

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 fast approaching, the AIADMK has officially released its first list of candidates, signalling the party's campaign momentum. The announcement includes 23 candidates, featuring several senior leaders and familiar faces.

EPS to Contest from Edappadi

Party General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will contest from his home constituency, Edappadi, reaffirming his stronghold in the region.

Key Candidates Announced

The first list reflects AIADMK's strategy of relying on experienced leaders:

  • P. Munusamy - Veppanahalli

  • Dindigul Srinivasan - Dindigul

  • Natham Viswanathan - Natham

  • S.P. Velumani - Thondamuthur

  • K. Thangamani - Kumarapalayam

  • D. Jayakumar - Royapuram

  • C. Vijayabaskar - Viralimalai

  • R.B. Udhayakumar - Thirumangalam

The lineup underscores the party's focus on seasoned leadership to regain political ground in the state.

Seat Sharing Finalised

AIADMK has also nearly wrapped up its seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA alliance:

  • BJP - 27 seats

  • AMMK (Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) - 11 seats

  • Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) - 5 seats

  • PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) - 1 seat

  • Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam - 1 seat

So far, 62 out of 234 seats have been allotted to allies, while AIADMK retains 172 seats, leaving some flexibility for smaller partners.

Notably, this alliance marks a renewed partnership between AIADMK and BJP, after the two parties had parted ways ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As part of its election strategy, the AIADMK is banking heavily on a welfare-driven manifesto to take on the ruling DMK government.

AIADMK Key promises include:

  • ₹2,000 monthly assistance for women

  • Free refrigerators for eligible households

  • Waiver of student loans

  • Three free LPG cylinders annually

  • ₹25,000 subsidy for two-wheelers for 5 lakh beneficiaries

  • Housing schemes for the homeless poor

  • Free 1 kg of dal and 1 litre of cooking oil for ration card holders

  • One-time ₹10,000 financial assistance for families to manage rising costs

These proposals signal the party's attempt to strengthen its connection with women, youth, and low-income groups.

The AIADMK's early candidate announcement and alliance clarity come at a time when the DMK-led front has also begun consolidating its coalition. With both major Dravidian parties sharpening their strategies, the upcoming election is shaping up to be a highly competitive contest.

With candidate announcements underway and campaign narratives taking shape, Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a crucial electoral battle on April 23, 2026. The AIADMK's mix of experienced candidates and welfare promises will be closely watched as it attempts to reclaim power.

Topics

AIADMK Recent NewsTamil Nadu Election 2026

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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