The latest development further weakens the Velumani faction within the AIADMK, reducing its strength to 17 MLAs and intensifying internal fractures in the party. The move also triggers by-elections in four constituencies, fueling speculation that more defections could strengthen TVK's position in the Assembly.

The resignations come just 21 days after the trio backed Vijay-led TVK's minority government during the trust vote, following the 2026 Assembly election in which TVK secured 108 seats but fell short of a majority.

The AIADMK suffered another political setback after three MLAs - Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), Jayakumar (Perundurai), and Sathyabama (Dharapuram) - submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J C T Prabhakar before meeting TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna in Chennai.

Sources within the AIADMK said the three legislators resigned after receiving assurances from TVK chief coordinator and minister K A Sengottaiyan that they would be accommodated and fielded again in their respective constituencies during the upcoming bypolls.

Reconciliation Efforts

Amid the political turmoil, some MLAs from the rebel camp have begun reconnecting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as part of an ongoing reconciliation effort.

MLAs Haribaskar (Anthiyur), S Mohan (Panruti), and S M Sugumar (Arcot) recently met EPS at his Greenways Road residence, signalling possible efforts toward reunification.

Following the resignations, the AIADMK's Assembly strength has now fallen from 47 to 44 members.

Internal Criticism and Disciplinary Action

The party has also been dealing with internal criticism after senior MLA C V Shanmugam openly rebelled against EPS following the trust vote.

Shanmugam argued that expelled leaders should be brought back to strengthen the party and accused the leadership of drifting away from AIADMK's long-standing political principles.

In response to the internal rebellion, the party recently initiated disciplinary action against 29 leaders, removing several senior figures from party posts.

Leaders, including C V Shanmugam, S P Velumani, R Kamaraj, C Vijayabhaskar, Thangamani, K P Anbazhagan, K C Veeramani, and M R Vijayabhaskar, were among those removed from key organisational positions, including district secretary posts.