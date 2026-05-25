Politics News

AIADMK Faces Fresh Setback as Three MLAs Resign, Back CM Vijay's TVK

Three AIADMK MLAs - Maragatham Kumaravel, Jayakumar, and Sathyabama - resigned after backing Vijay-led TVK's minority government. Their exit cuts AIADMK's strength to 44, triggers bypolls, and deepens party divisions amid speculation of more defections to TVK.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Three MLA from AIADMK Joins TVK
Three MLAs from AIADMK Joins TVK Today

The AIADMK suffered another political setback after three MLAs -Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), Jayakumar (Perundurai), and Sathyabama (Dharapuram) - submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J C T Prabhakar before meeting TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna in Chennai.

The resignations come just 21 days after the trio backed Vijay-led TVK's minority government during the trust vote, following the 2026 Assembly election in which TVK secured 108 seats but fell short of a majority.

Impact on AIADMK Strength

The latest development further weakens the Velumani faction within the AIADMK, reducing its strength to 17 MLAs and intensifying internal fractures in the party. The move also triggers by-elections in four constituencies, fueling speculation that more defections could strengthen TVK's position in the Assembly.

Sources within the AIADMK said the three legislators resigned after receiving assurances from TVK chief coordinator and minister K A Sengottaiyan that they would be accommodated and fielded again in their respective constituencies during the upcoming bypolls.

Reconciliation Efforts

Amid the political turmoil, some MLAs from the rebel camp have begun reconnecting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as part of an ongoing reconciliation effort.

MLAs Haribaskar (Anthiyur), S Mohan (Panruti), and S M Sugumar (Arcot) recently met EPS at his Greenways Road residence, signalling possible efforts toward reunification.

Following the resignations, the AIADMK's Assembly strength has now fallen from 47 to 44 members.

Internal Criticism and Disciplinary Action

The party has also been dealing with internal criticism after senior MLA C V Shanmugam openly rebelled against EPS following the trust vote.

Shanmugam argued that expelled leaders should be brought back to strengthen the party and accused the leadership of drifting away from AIADMK's long-standing political principles.

In response to the internal rebellion, the party recently initiated disciplinary action against 29 leaders, removing several senior figures from party posts.

Leaders, including C V Shanmugam, S P Velumani, R Kamaraj, C Vijayabhaskar, Thangamani, K P Anbazhagan, K C Veeramani, and M R Vijayabhaskar, were among those removed from key organisational positions, including district secretary posts.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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