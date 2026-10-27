According to the allegations, Poyyamozhi is accused of collecting illegal funds from more than 1,000 private school managements during his tenure as the School Education Minister between 2021 and 2026.

On October 26, Monday, Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore corruption case involving the granting of licences and other approvals to private schools.

Anbil Mahesh, former DMK Education Minister, was arrested in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval fraud case just after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail.

How the case connected to Schools

The case was filed based on a complaint by the former General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, alleging that the President of the Association, BT Arasukumar, and other office bearers had collected membership and subscription fees from private schools on the promise of securing NOCs, licenses, recognition and renewals and did not fulfil the promise.

The money was allegedly taken under the guise of "party funds" in exchange for providing permanent government recognition, upgrading institution status, and clearing mandatory statutory permissions like Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) approvals.

The action taken by the Central Crime Branch

Investigative teams raided locations tied to the leader, seizing digital evidence, property records, and over 100 documents linking his office to the scam. Investigators claim money was collected from at least 177 private schools under this operation.

V Lakshminarayan, the Madras High Court Justice, dismissed Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhil's plea for pre-arrest protection, and police arrested him. Within hours of losing his legal immunity, a special team from the CCB moved in and took the former minister into custody in Chennai.

After the arrest, the police invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister, who has denied the allegations and challenged the case.

The DMK party allegedly accuses the ruling party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, of using investigative agencies to target political opponents.

The case centres on allegations of corruption in granting recognition and statutory clearances to private schools in Tamil Nadu; the allegations against Anbil Mahesh remain under investigation and subject to judicial proceedings. He has denied the allegations and challenged the case.

As of October 27, 2026, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is reported to be lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

The special court remanded him to judicial custody until November 6. This means he will remain in custody unless a court grants him bail or passes another order affecting his detention.

His legal team has indicated that it intends to challenge the arrest and remand. The investigation into the alleged school approval scam is continuing.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities examine the evidence and the alleged movement of funds.