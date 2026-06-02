As an aggressive and grassroots leader, Annamalai strongly believed that if the BJP kept competing in the election by highly relying on its alliances, the party would never become a major player in Tamil Nadu, so he asked the party to contest the elections independently, even if it meant losing in the short term, to build its own authentic identity and loyal voter base.

Annamalai and the BJP had opposing ideas on how to gain power in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai, a BJP Politician, is highly likely to quit the party and start his own political movement. Sources suggest that he has decided to submit his formal resignation.

Delhi High Command's Vision

BJP viewed DMK as its primary enemy and believed that, to defeat it in the 2026 elections, it could not do so alone and would need strong support from its alliance, the AIADMK.

The Precondition For The Alliance

In 2023, the BJP and AIADMK parted ways due to Annamalai's sharp, vocal criticism of iconic Dravidian Leaders. When discussing the 2026 election reunion, the AIADMK chief, Edappadi. K. Palaniswami placed a strict condition that Annamalai must be removed from the state leadership.

BJP accepted the demand and elected Nainar Nagendran as its state leader. Furthermore, Annamalai was sidelined during the rapid one-day seat-sharing negotiations, which he felt the BJP accepted unfavourable terms and conditions to please the AIADMK.

The Aftermath Of The 2026 Elections

Even after reforming the alliance, the party suffered a major defeat in the 2026 elections.

BJP suffered a crushing defeat in the state polls, winning just a single seat in the 234-member assembly.

To placate Annamalai after his removal, the BJP offered him a Rajya Sabha Seat, a position in the upper house of the parliament. Annamalai flatly rejected the offer, stating that he saw "no future or opportunities" for his political growth within the BJP's rigid structures.

Next Political Steps

Reports say that instead of joining an existing party, Annamalai has decided to start his own non-political movement, heavily focused on youth, aiming to make them the nation's strongest power.

Sources indicate that he plans to launch his public volunteer initiative, Makkal Sakth Iyakkam (People's Power Movement), right after his birthday on June 4.

This movement is designed to bypass the traditional party friction, enrol a massive network of youth and eventually transition into a political party.

Annamalai's goal is to position himself as an alternate to the existing traditional Dravidian Parties and the newly emerging political force led by the actor-turned-politician Vijay (TVK).

On Monday, June 01, 2026, he arrived in New Delhi to meet with the National Party President, Nitin Nabin, and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to discuss his final decision and express his gratitude for his six-year journey with the party.

When the reporters questioned him regarding his exit from the party at the Chennai airport, Annamalai responded, "Please wait, we will sit down and talk in two days."

Supporter Mobilisation

Amid the ongoing exit reports, in support of Annamalai, giant posters have emerged across Coimbatore with the slogan "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us", showcasing strong local support ahead of his upcoming birthday.