Politics News

K Annamalai Quits BJP, Announces New Political Movement

K Annamalai has resigned from the BJP, citing differences over Tamil Nadu's political direction. Hours later, the former state president announced a new political movement that will contest the next Assembly elections, potentially reshaping the state's political landscape.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
Annamalai quits BJP
Annamalai resigns from BJP, Starts a new political movement

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, former BJP state President K Annamalai has resigned from the party's primary membership, a decision accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday, June 5.

Reasons Behind the Resignation

In his resignation letter, Annamalai expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for the opportunities and support extended to him during his political journey. However, he cited differences in views regarding Tamil Nadu's political direction as the key reason behind his decision to step away from the party.

High-Level Meetings in Delhi

The announcement comes after days of intense speculation about Annamalai's future within the BJP. Sources said the former IPS officer had been in New Delhi since Monday, holding meetings with senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national organisational general secretary B.L. Santhosh, to communicate his decision.

Annamalai is also reported to have sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning to Chennai.

Social Media Hints and Announcement

Earlier in the day, Annamalai hinted at a major announcement in a social media post, saying he looked forward to an open and heartfelt interaction with the public. The message further fueled speculation about his next political move.

Loading post from https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/2062795258824663072

Launch of New Political Movement

Hours after resigning from the BJP, Annamalai announced the launch of a new political movement that will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Describing it as a "new path" and a "new political movement," he said the organisation would be built on fresh ideas, a new perspective and an entirely different approach to governance and public service.

Political Background

Kuppusamy Annamalai rose to prominence after joining the BJP in 2020. He was appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president in 2021, succeeding L. Murugan, who later became a Union minister.

Under his leadership, the BJP sought to expand its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics

Annamalai's exit from the BJP and the launch of his own political platform could significantly reshape Tamil Nadu's political landscape. The move has already sparked fresh discussions about the emergence of a potential third force ahead of the state's next Assembly elections.

Topics

Tamil Nadu Latest News

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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