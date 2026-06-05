K Annamalai Quits BJP, Announces New Political Movement

The announcement comes after days of intense speculation about Annamalai's future within the BJP. Sources said the former IPS officer had been in New Delhi since Monday, holding meetings with senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and national organisational general secretary B.L. Santhosh, to communicate his decision.

In his resignation letter, Annamalai expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for the opportunities and support extended to him during his political journey. However, he cited differences in views regarding Tamil Nadu's political direction as the key reason behind his decision to step away from the party.

In a major political development in Tamil Nadu, former BJP state President K Annamalai has resigned from the party's primary membership, a decision accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday, June 5.

Annamalai is also reported to have sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning to Chennai.

Social Media Hints and Announcement

Earlier in the day, Annamalai hinted at a major announcement in a social media post, saying he looked forward to an open and heartfelt interaction with the public. The message further fueled speculation about his next political move.

Loading post from https://x.com/annamalai_k/status/2062795258824663072…

Launch of New Political Movement

Hours after resigning from the BJP, Annamalai announced the launch of a new political movement that will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Describing it as a "new path" and a "new political movement," he said the organisation would be built on fresh ideas, a new perspective and an entirely different approach to governance and public service.

Political Background

Kuppusamy Annamalai rose to prominence after joining the BJP in 2020. He was appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president in 2021, succeeding L. Murugan, who later became a Union minister.

Under his leadership, the BJP sought to expand its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics

Annamalai's exit from the BJP and the launch of his own political platform could significantly reshape Tamil Nadu's political landscape. The move has already sparked fresh discussions about the emergence of a potential third force ahead of the state's next Assembly elections.