Annamalai Unhappy with AIADMK Seat Sharing, may skip TN Poll

Instead, Annamalai is expected to continue working as a dedicated party karyakarta, campaigning actively for BJP and NDA candidates across the state.

Sources indicate that Annamalai has conveyed his "extreme displeasure" to the BJP's national leadership over the seat-sharing arrangement. He has also requested that the leadership not allocate any constituency to him, signalling his decision to stay out of the electoral race this time.

In a significant development ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai is reportedly unhappy with the constituencies allocated to the party by its alliance partner, AIADMK, and may opt out of contesting the polls.

Discontent Over Seat Allocation

At the heart of the issue is the BJP's limited say in the seat-sharing process. According to sources, the party was asked to submit its preferred constituencies only after AIADMK had already finalized seats for other allies. This left the BJP with restricted options, further narrowed by the condition that it could not seek constituencies currently held by AIADMK MLAs.

Annamalai is believed to have expressed concern that the seats allotted to the BJP do not align with the party's growth strategy in Tamil Nadu. He reportedly pointed out that constituencies like Tiruvannamalai would only benefit the ruling DMK rather than strengthen the BJP's position.

The distribution of seats among other alliance partners has also raised eyebrows. Parties like the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) were reportedly given constituencies represented by ministers, as well as seats where the AIADMK has historically struggled. Meanwhile, smaller allies such as the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi and New Justice Party were also allocated less favourable constituencies.

Annamalai is said to have highlighted these disparities in his communication to the leadership, questioning the overall strategy.

Coimbatore Factor and Final Decision

In the Coimbatore region, BJP has reportedly been allotted only the Coimbatore North constituency, a seat Annamalai is not keen on contesting. This has further strengthened speculation that he may sit out the election.

Despite the differences, Annamalai has reaffirmed his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is expected to meet the party's national leadership on May 4 to take a final call.

What Lies Ahead

While BJP and AIADMK remain alliance partners, Annamalai's stance highlights growing tensions within the coalition over seat-sharing. His decision to potentially step back from contesting could affect the BJP's campaign strategy in Tamil Nadu.

For now, all eyes are on the upcoming meeting with the party leadership, which is expected to bring clarity on his role in the elections.