Aadhaar is an important requirement under the scheme, according to the announced guidelines. Applicants are expected to provide their Aadhaar details and complete the prescribed verification process to receive the benefits.

The initiative is intended to provide brides with an 8-gram, 22-carat gold coin and a silk saree. While the government has outlined the scheme's key eligibility conditions, the complete application procedure and other implementation details are yet to be fully announced.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced the 'Annan Seer scheme' during the election campaign, promising marriage-related assistance to eligible women in the state.

Annan Seer Scheme: What Are the Benefits?

Under the Annan Seer scheme, eligible brides will receive the following benefits:

Gold coin: One 8-gram, 22-carat gold coin.

Silk saree: One silk saree for the bride.

The scheme is intended to support eligible families with marriage expenses. According to the announced conditions, it will cover qualifying marriages in Tamil Nadu from October 5, 2026, the date of the government order.

Is Aadhaar Mandatory for the Annan Seer Scheme?

Aadhaar is required for applicants under the announced scheme guidelines. However, provisions have been described for individuals who have applied for Aadhaar but have not yet received their Aadhaar number.

Applicants without an Aadhaar card can apply through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and visit an authorised Aadhaar enrolment centre.

While waiting for their Aadhaar number, applicants may be able to submit a copy of their Aadhaar enrolment application along with an alternative photo identity document, subject to verification and acceptance under the official guidelines.

The alternative identity documents that may be accepted include:

Driving licence

PAN card

Voter ID card

Smart card

The relevant authorities will verify the submitted documents before processing the application. Applicants should confirm the final document requirements with the government once the complete guidelines are published.

Who Is Eligible for the Annan Seer Scheme?

Women planning to get married must meet the prescribed eligibility conditions to receive the benefits.

The main eligibility criteria are:

Annual family income: The bride's family must have an annual income of ₹2.5 lakh or less. Tamil Nadu residency: The bride must be from Tamil Nadu and meet the applicable residency requirements. Marriage location: The marriage must take place within Tamil Nadu. Eligible marriage date: The scheme applies to qualifying marriages taking place from October 5, 2026, subject to the final government guidelines. Identity verification: The applicant must provide Aadhaar details and complete the prescribed authentication process, or follow the officially permitted alternative procedure if Aadhaar enrolment is pending.

Applicants who satisfy the eligibility requirements can seek the announced benefits once the application process becomes operational.

How to Apply for the Annan Seer Scheme?

The complete application procedure and official online application link have not yet been fully announced.

Applicants should follow updates from the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department for information about registration, document submission and verification.

Those planning to apply should keep their Aadhaar details, income-related documents, residence proof and marriage-related documents ready.

Applicants awaiting Aadhaar enrolment should also retain their enrolment acknowledgement and a valid photo identity document.

Annan Seer Scheme: What Applicants Should Know

The Annan Seer scheme is expected to provide marriage assistance to eligible brides through a gold coin and a silk saree.

Families with an annual income of ₹2.5 lakh or less may qualify, provided they meet the residency, marriage-location and identity-verification requirements.

However, the government has not yet fully announced all implementation details and the application process. Applicants should therefore check the official guidelines before submitting documents or assuming that their eligibility has been confirmed.