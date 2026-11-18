As an initial fund, Rs. 812 crore has been allocated for this Scheme, announced in the revised budget for 2026-27, and a government order has been issued.

The Annan Seer Scheme 2026 is a welfare initiative that supports eligible women during their marriage. Under this Scheme, eligible brides will receive an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree from the state government.

The Tamil Nadu Government officially released the detailed eligibility criteria and application process for the Annan Seer scheme on November 17.

The Scheme is intended to provide marriage-related support to eligible families across Tamil Nadu. Here is a detailed look at the benefits, eligibility requirements, application process and other important information.

Eligibility criteria for the Annan Seer Scheme

Women applying for the Annan Seer Scheme must meet the following eligibility requirements:

The bride must fulfil the legally prescribed minimum marriage age. The bride's name must be included in an active family ration card under the Public Distribution System (PDS). The annual family income must not exceed Rs. 2.50 lakh. The marriage must take place in Tamil Nadu. The applicant must not have received marriage financial assistance under another government scheme.

Who is not eligible for the Scheme?

Certain families will not qualify for the Annan Seer Scheme. These include:

Families paying income tax or professional tax.

Families owning a four-wheeler for personal use.

Families owning more than 5 acres of wetland or 10 acres of dryland.

Families consuming more than 3,600 units of electricity annually.

Families of government employees and pensioners.

Families of elected public representatives, except village panchayat members.

Businesses with annual sales exceeding Rs. 50 lakh that pay GST.

Applicants who have already received marriage financial assistance under another government scheme.

Application timeline details

Eligible candidates must follow the timeline while applying for the Annan Seer Scheme. Applicants can submit their applications from 60 days before the scheduled marriage date until the date of marriage.

For marriages scheduled between October 5, 2026, and January 15, 2027, a special application window is open until January 15, 2027.

Therefore, brides planning to get married during this period should submit their applications within the specified deadline.

Instructions to apply

Eligible brides can submit their applications through the TamilNadu e-Sevai portal or by visiting a nearby government e-Sevai centre.

Online Application Process:

Visit the official Tamil Nadu e-Sevai portal: https://www.tnesevai.tn.gov.in Log in to the portal and find the Annan Seer Scheme application service. Enter the required Aadhaar and family ration card details. Complete the eligibility verification process. Upload the marriage invitation card when requested. Submit the application and note down the acknowledgement or application number.

Offline Application Assistance:

Eligible applicants who need assistance with the online application can visit a nearby government e-Sevai centre. The centre can help them complete the online application and submit the required details.

Required Documents to Apply

Applicants should keep the following documents and information to apply for the Scheme.

Bride's Aadhaar details.

Family ration card number.

Marriage invitation card.

Marriage date and other relevant details.

Other supporting documents requested during application and verification.

Verification Process

The candidate has been verified through an automated process to check eligibility. After providing the required documents, candidates are asked to apply for their marriage invitation card.

A unique identification number will then be generated for eligible applications. Information about the application status will be communicated through SMS, WhatsApp and email.

Conditions to follow

To receive the scheme benefits, the marriage must be registered in Tamil Nadu within 15 days after the wedding.

This is an important condition under the Scheme. Applicants should ensure that they complete the marriage registration within the specified period.

What if it has been rejected?

If an application is rejected, the applicant will be informed of the reason for rejection.

Women who believe their applications have been wrongly rejected can submit an appeal through the online facility provided under the Scheme.

The appeal will be examined through the prescribed verification process. If the applicant is found eligible, the government will take the necessary steps to provide the benefits.