The Tamil Nadu government has introduced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees, marking the first time the government has granted men such an entitlement to support better parenting.

On Thursday, 26 November, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister launched the two welfare schemes, which focus heavily on families.

TN Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a 15-day paternity leave for male government employees and also inaugurated 148 newly constructed houses for Sri Lankan Tamil families in Krishnagiri district.

Under the provision announced, eligible married employees can take 15 days of leave either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months of the child's birth.

The announcement follows the importance of a father's role in supporting the mother and caring for the newborn during the crucial period around childbirth. It is intended to encourage new fathers to share family responsibilities and child care.

Female government employees in Tamil Nadu are already entitled to 365 days of maternity leave. Initially, it was announced to be six to nine months in 2021; it was later extended to a year, considering the health of mothers and children.

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Inauguration of 148 Homes for Sri Lankan Tamilians

On the same day, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurated 148 new houses built for Rs. 8.52 Crore and equipped with all basic facilities for Rs. 1.37 crore at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Pambaru Dam, Krishnagiri District, via video conferencing from the Chief Secretariat.

The housing initiative is aimed at improving living conditions for Sri Lankan Tamil families residing in rehabilitation camps.

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He also inaugurated an event to increase the monthly cash stipend for 56,638 Sri Lankan Tamils from 19,710 families living in camps across the state.

Under the revised structure, the monthly assistance for family heads has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800. For family members aged 12 and above, the amount has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200, and for children under 12, it has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 600.

Revised Monthly Cash Stipend Structure Beneficiary Details Family heads Increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 Family members aged 12 and above Revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 Children under 12 Increased from Rs 500 to Rs 600

The enhanced financial assistance will involve an additional annual expenditure of Rs. 14.95 crore for the state government.

The initiatives mark two separate areas of government action: strengthening family support among public employees and improving housing and financial assistance for Sri Lankan Tamil families in the state.