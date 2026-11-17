Sonia Gandhi announced her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on October 22, 2026, when she made her Instagram debut and shared the first look at the book.

While the event brought several prominent political leaders together in New Delhi, Vijay's presence became particularly significant as Tamil Nadu continues to oppose Karnataka's proposed dam across the Cauvery River.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's participation in the release of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir has drawn considerable political attention amid growing concerns over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu reservoir project.

The memoir spans roughly 60 years of Sonia Gandhi's life, tracing her transformation from a young girl in post-war Italy into one of India's most influential political leaders.

Published by HarperCollins, the book went on sale across India on November 10, 2026. Its formal launch event was held on November 16 at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay attended the invitation-only event after receiving a personal invitation from Sonia Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also reportedly spoken to Vijay over the phone to invite him.

CM Vijay travelled from Chennai to Delhi by chartered flight around 2 pm and attended the event before preparing to return to Tamil Nadu later that night.

What Happened at Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch?

The launch witnessed the presence of several prominent political personalities, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and several senior Congress leaders were also present.

CM Vijay attracted attention with his seating arrangement at the event. He was seated in the front row alongside Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He was also seen interacting with senior Congress leaders.

Interestingly, Vijay was the only non-Congress Chief Minister invited to the event, making his participation politically significant.

During the programme, Sonia Gandhi spoke about her decision to write the memoir and how her children, Rahul and Priyanka, encouraged her to share her life story.

She also revealed that she had never maintained a regular diary during her years in public service, except for a few handwritten notes from her time as Leader of the Opposition during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

Rahul Gandhi also shared personal memories of his parents, Sonia and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling their close relationship and how their love shaped his understanding of family.

The book had reportedly sold around two lakh copies within less than a week of its release, according to HarperCollins.

Political Pressure on Vijay Amid the Mekedatu Issue

Vijay's visit to Delhi has attracted additional political attention because of the ongoing Mekedatu dam dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

At a time when Tamil Nadu's major political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK and AMMK, have urged the Chief Minister to take immediate political and diplomatic action against Karnataka's proposed project, his participation in the Congress leader's memoir launch has become a subject of discussion.

The pressure increased after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that Karnataka has every right to construct the Mekedatu reservoir and that nobody can stop the project.

The presence of Shivakumar at the same event as Vijay also added another political dimension to the visit.

What Did Tamil Nadu Political Leaders Say?

DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government should not remain silent following Shivakumar's statement on the Mekedatu project.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged Vijay to put pressure on the Congress leadership to ensure the implementation of Supreme Court orders concerning the Cauvery water dispute.

He also asked the Tamil Nadu CM to urge Karnataka to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directions on releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

AMMK chief T.T.V. Dhinakaran also called on Vijay to use his political influence with the Congress leadership to stop Karnataka's proposed dam project.

He warned that failing to take a strong stand on the issue would amount to a betrayal of Tamil Nadu's farmers.

Tamilaga Manila Congress chief G.K. Vasan also criticised Karnataka's position, stating that the state's Chief Minister's interpretation of the Supreme Court judgment to support the Mekedatu project was unacceptable.

Will Vijay Raise the Mekedatu Issue With Congress Leaders?

The Cauvery water dispute remains a longstanding issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with both states maintaining different positions on water allocation and the proposed Mekedatu reservoir.

Although CM Vijay attended Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch and interacted with senior Congress leaders, there has been no confirmed announcement that he raised the Mekedatu issue during the event.

With pressure mounting from opposition parties, all eyes are now on Vijay's next move and whether he will use his interaction with the Congress leadership to address Tamil Nadu's concerns.

His stand on the Mekedatu project remains particularly important for the state's farmers and people dependent on Cauvery water.