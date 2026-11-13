Wearing a traditional shirt and dhoti, the Chief Minister visited Madumanagar Chennai Corporation Middle School in Kolathur and interacted with students inside their classrooms.

The event also marked the launch of a statewide initiative covering more than 61.84 lakh students studying in government and government-aided schools.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay celebrated Children's Day on Friday by personally distributing cakes and greeting cards to schoolchildren at a government school in Chennai.

He personally handed over cake packets and greeting cards carrying the encouraging message, 'All is well... Be confident', along with his Children's Day wishes.

The statewide initiative has been organised with an allocation of Rs. 9.27 crore, following the Chief Minister's instructions. This is also Vijay's first Children's Day celebration since assuming office in May 2026.

Rs. 9.27 Crore Allocated for Children's Day Celebrations

According to the School Education Department, the programme covers 61,84,566 students studying in government and government-aided primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation invited tenders and procured cakes from four major manufacturers. The products were selected after quality checks to ensure compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements.

District collectors, district monitoring officers and special monitoring teams have been assigned to supervise the distribution.

CM Vijay Inspects School Nutrition Centre

Apart from the Children's Day programme, Vijay also conducted a surprise inspection of a government school nutrition centre.

During the visit, he examined the food being prepared for students and personally tasted it to assess its quality. The inspection was aimed at ensuring that schoolchildren receive hygienic and nutritious meals.

The government has also been focusing on improving facilities and providing essential items to students through various welfare schemes.

Tamil Nadu Free Bicycle Scheme for School Students

One of the major educational welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu is the free bicycle distribution scheme.

Under the existing scheme, bicycles are provided to students studying in Class 11 in government, government-aided and partially aided schools across the state.

Both boys and girls are eligible, irrespective of their parental income or community. Students who receive free bus passes are also eligible for bicycles.

However, students staying in hostels located within school premises and those studying in residential schools are excluded from the scheme.

The initiative is intended to help students travel to school more conveniently and reduce transportation difficulties.

The government is also reportedly planning improvements to the bicycles, including additional features such as helmets and provisions for carrying water bottles.

Free Shoes and Socks for Government School Students

Tamil Nadu also provides free footwear to schoolchildren as part of its educational welfare initiatives.

Under the existing distribution arrangements, students in Classes 1 to 5 receive footwear, while those in Classes 6 to 8 are provided with shoes and socks.

In the latest development, the government has floated new procurement tenders worth Rs. 52.05 crore for the 2027-28 academic year.

The allocation includes:

Rs. 37.24 crore for purchasing shoes.

Rs. 9.07 crore for socks.

Rs. 3.32 crore for raincoats.

Rs. 2.42 crore for woollen sweaters.

The tenders have been issued through the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation under the School Education Department.

Raincoats and Sweaters for Students in Hilly Areas

Students studying in hilly regions often face additional difficulties during the rainy and winter seasons.

To address these challenges, Tamil Nadu provides special clothing and footwear to eligible students in these areas.

For the 2027-28 academic year, the government has issued a tender worth Rs. 3.32 crore to procure 91,771 raincoats.

The raincoats will be manufactured in cherry-red colour and supplied in four sizes: 28, 30, 32 and 34 inches.

The distribution will cover government schools in hilly areas across districts including Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Dindigul, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.

Additionally, the government has allocated Rs. 2.42 crore through a separate tender to procure woollen sweaters for students studying in colder regions.

These provisions are intended to help children attend school comfortably during difficult weather conditions.

Tamil Nadu Government's Focus on School Education

From free textbooks and uniforms to bicycles, footwear and special clothing, Tamil Nadu has several welfare initiatives aimed at supporting schoolchildren.

The latest procurement plans for shoes, socks, raincoats and sweaters indicate that the government is preparing for the 2027-28 academic year well in advance.