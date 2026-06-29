Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister urged officials to adopt a citizen-centric approach and ensure transparent, corruption-free governance. He said the government's priority is to accelerate development while ensuring inclusive growth across the state through efficient administration and timely execution of welfare schemes.

The high-level meeting focuses on strengthening governance, improving public service delivery and reviewing the implementation of key welfare programmes under the government's 'Vettri Tamizhagam' vision.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday (June 29) inaugurated a two-day joint conference of district collectors and senior police officials at the State Secretariat, setting the government's administrative agenda for the coming months.

The conference has brought together district collectors, superintendents of police, deputy inspectors general of police, the Director General of Police and heads of various government departments.

Officials are expected to deliberate on 43 major governance issues covering public administration, law and order, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure and social welfare.

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Law and Order

Law and order remains one of the key focus areas of the conference. Senior police officials will review the state's security situation, women's safety, the growing drug menace and measures to strengthen policing.

Discussions will also cover the execution of pending warrants, monitoring of habitual offenders, handling caste-related issues and the speedy disposal of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Officials will further assess the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, welfare measures for senior citizens and migrant workers, road safety initiatives and the functioning of the Singapenn Adiradi Padai scheme. Civic concerns such as stray dog management and improving the efficiency of the Public Distribution System will also be reviewed.

Agriculture and Revenue Administration

Separate sessions have been planned for district collectors to evaluate district-wise performance across various departments. In the agriculture sector, officials will discuss the rollout of the AgriStack Farmers' Registry, digital crop surveys, farmers' markets and the functioning of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Revenue administration will also come under review, with discussions on online revenue services, the issuance and transfer of pattas, the identification of land for public infrastructure projects, and disaster preparedness. The government will also deliberate on the retrieval of encroached temple lands and measures to improve civic amenities around temples.

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Key Agenda Items

Other key agenda items include the expansion of rooftop solar installations and green energy projects, tuberculosis control programmes, screening for non-communicable diseases, increasing higher education enrolment, preventing ragging in educational institutions and improving school enrolment and infrastructure.

The conference will also review the promotion of Tamil in government administration, the functioning of e-Sevai and Aadhaar centres, MSME loan disbursement, drinking water supply, housing schemes, including house-site pattas and the Maaman Seer scheme.

Welfare initiatives for unorganised workers and persons with disabilities, the restoration of water bodies, the eviction of encroachments, and tourism development projects will also be discussed.

The two-day conference is expected to finalise the government's administrative priorities, improve coordination between civil and police administrations and strengthen the implementation of development and welfare initiatives across Tamil Nadu.