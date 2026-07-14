Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C. Joseph Vijay won the Perambur Assembly constituency with 1,20,365 votes, securing a massive victory margin of 53,715 votes over DMK rival R.D. Shekar.

CM Vijay contested and won from both the Perambur and Tiruchy East constituencies, eventually vacating the Tiruchy East seat to retain Perambur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, in his first official engagement in Prerambur after the Assembly election, opened his newly overhauled MLA office on Monday.

The Perambur MLA office is located on Erukkancheri High Road, near First Main Road in Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Because Vijay is now both the local MLA and the state's Chief Minister, the building needed a specially designated, secure executive room to allow him to hold official ministerial meetings during his constituency visits.

For this primary reason, the building requires a complete renovation to transform it from a standard local building into a highly secure, technology-driven administrative hub serving as a direct command centre for Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

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Upgraded MLA office

The upgraded facilities in the MLA office include a dedicated workspace for the CM, CCTV surveillance, and a 10-member staff tasked with managing daily public petitions.

Tamil Nadu CM also unveiled a technology-driven mobile application for public grievances, specifically for Perambur residents.

The MLA office also houses an integrated common service centre (E-Sevai maiyyam) to expedite civic requests.

The newly launched app will allow people to submit complaints directly and track the status of their electricity and water supply, roads, sanitation, and access to government welfare schemes.

It is also expected that CM will launch the state's new ration card distribution scheme. He inspects a ration shop in MKB Nagar. He is scheduled to hand over new ration cards to the first 50 eligible beneficiaries, along with essential commodities and land ownership pattas.

The schedule includes a visit to an MTC electric vehicle (EV) charging station near the Vyasarpadi Metro and a review of commuter amenities at a local MTC bus depot.

The visit of the Chief Minister coincides with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) floating a Rs 48 lakh tender to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the constituency.

The integrated area development plan aims to address long-standing urban challenges across Perambur's lower neighbourhoods, targeting flooding hotspots, drinking water issues, parking shortages, and the heavily polluted Captain Cotton Canal.