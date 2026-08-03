"I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I do not want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one," Shivakumar said.

Speaking after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said the request was made to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, as public sentiment in Karnataka remains sensitive over the river dispute.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay agreed to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government, as tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute continue between the two states.

He clarified that Vijay's visit had been cancelled on August 3, expressing confidence that both leaders would meet once the situation becomes more conducive.

Tamil Nadu Chooses Legal Route

Instead of proceeding with immediate talks, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to move the Supreme Court over the Cauvery issue.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Natural Resources said Chief Minister Vijay held consultations with political parties before deciding that filing a case in the Supreme Court was the most appropriate immediate course of action.

The minister added that the Chief Minister would continue efforts to maintain cordial relations with Karnataka after initiating legal proceedings.

Mekedatu Project at the Centre of the Dispute

The latest tensions are closely linked to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, which has remained a major point of disagreement between the two states.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, arguing that it could reduce downstream water availability and affect irrigation and drinking water supplies in the state.

Karnataka, however, maintains that the reservoir is intended to regulate river flows and provide drinking water without affecting Tamil Nadu's allocated share.

Reiterating Karnataka's position, Shivakumar described the Mekedatu project as the long-term solution to the recurring Cauvery dispute.

"If the Mekedatu reservoir is built, nearly 90 per cent of the benefits will go to Tamil Nadu. At no point can that water be diverted back to Bengaluru. Anyone can visit the project site and understand the facts," he said.

Karnataka Continues Water Release

Shivakumar also defended Karnataka's decision to comply with the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directive to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day for 15 days to Tamil Nadu despite below-normal rainfall.

He said Karnataka was honouring the authority's order while carefully monitoring reservoir levels.

"We respect the sentiments of the people and the law of the country. As per the orders passed, we are releasing water, and I hope there will be no problem," he said.

Current Situation

The Cauvery dispute has now entered both a legal and political phase.

Tamil Nadu is preparing to approach the Supreme Court, seeking enforcement of its water allocation rights.

Karnataka has begun releasing 3,500 cusecs of water daily in compliance with the CWRC's interim order, while maintaining that deficient rainfall has affected its own water availability.

Karnataka continues to advocate the Mekedatu balancing reservoir as a permanent solution to water management, while Tamil Nadu remains firmly opposed to the project.

The proposed meeting between Chief Ministers Vijay and Shivakumar has been postponed, with both sides indicating that dialogue could resume once the immediate tensions ease.

The Cauvery water dispute remains one of India's longest-running inter-state river conflicts, with water-sharing arrangements becoming particularly contentious during years of low rainfall.

The latest developments underscore the delicate balance between legal proceedings, political negotiations and interstate cooperation as both governments seek to protect their respective water interests.