Vijay arrived at Stalin's residence dressed in a black suit and greeted the DMK chief with folded hands. Stalin responded warmly before the two leaders shook hands and embraced. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present during the meeting and welcomed the new Chief Minister.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call, took place just days before the newly formed TVK government is scheduled to face a crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met former Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at his Chennai residence in Alwarpet, marking their first direct interaction after Vijay's electoral victory and assumption of office.

The interaction carried strong political significance, as it came after a heated election campaign and Vijay's recent criticism of the previous DMK government. Despite the political differences, the leaders exchanged silk shawls and bouquets as a gesture of mutual respect. Udhayanidhi Stalin also presented a book to the Chief Minister, Vijay, during the meeting.

After the visit, Stalin took to X and said he had congratulated Vijay on becoming Chief Minister. He also mentioned that he shared a few words of advice with the newly appointed leader.

Loading post from https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2053789447058309161…

Political Context and Floor Test

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment for Vijay's government. TVK has 107 seats in the Assembly and is relying on the support of 13 MLAs from Congress, VCK, IUML and the Left parties to prove its majority. Interestingly, VCK, IUML and the Left parties had been part of the DMK-led alliance, making their support to Vijay's government politically notable.

Since taking the oath, Vijay has already launched sharp attacks on the previous DMK administration. He accused the former government of leaving behind a debt burden of around ₹10 lakh crore. He also made an indirect remark about multiple power centres, stating that under his TVK government, he alone would remain the sole centre of power.

Political Significance

Against this backdrop, Vijay's meeting with Stalin is seen as an important political gesture ahead of the Assembly floor test. While the visit was officially described as a courtesy call, the warm exchange between the two leaders has drawn attention across Tamil Nadu's political circles.

The May 13 confidence vote will now be the first major test for Vijay's leadership as Chief Minister and for the stability of the TVK-led government.