Politics News

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets Former CM Stalin Ahead of Crucial Floor Test

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay met former CM and DMK chief M.K. Stalin at his Alwarpet residence in Chennai in a courtesy visit ahead of the May 13 floor test. Stalin and Udhayanidhi welcomed Vijay warmly, exchanging greetings, shawls and bouquets.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·2 min read
CM Vijay meets DMK Chief Stalin
CM Vijay meets DMK Chief Stalin at his residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met former Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin at his Chennai residence in Alwarpet, marking their first direct interaction after Vijay's electoral victory and assumption of office.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call, took place just days before the newly formed TVK government is scheduled to face a crucial floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13.

The Meeting Details

Vijay arrived at Stalin's residence dressed in a black suit and greeted the DMK chief with folded hands. Stalin responded warmly before the two leaders shook hands and embraced. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was also present during the meeting and welcomed the new Chief Minister.

The interaction carried strong political significance, as it came after a heated election campaign and Vijay's recent criticism of the previous DMK government. Despite the political differences, the leaders exchanged silk shawls and bouquets as a gesture of mutual respect. Udhayanidhi Stalin also presented a book to the Chief Minister, Vijay, during the meeting.

After the visit, Stalin took to X and said he had congratulated Vijay on becoming Chief Minister. He also mentioned that he shared a few words of advice with the newly appointed leader.

Loading post from https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2053789447058309161

Political Context and Floor Test

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment for Vijay's government. TVK has 107 seats in the Assembly and is relying on the support of 13 MLAs from Congress, VCK, IUML and the Left parties to prove its majority. Interestingly, VCK, IUML and the Left parties had been part of the DMK-led alliance, making their support to Vijay's government politically notable.

Since taking the oath, Vijay has already launched sharp attacks on the previous DMK administration. He accused the former government of leaving behind a debt burden of around ₹10 lakh crore. He also made an indirect remark about multiple power centres, stating that under his TVK government, he alone would remain the sole centre of power.

Political Significance

Against this backdrop, Vijay's meeting with Stalin is seen as an important political gesture ahead of the Assembly floor test. While the visit was officially described as a courtesy call, the warm exchange between the two leaders has drawn attention across Tamil Nadu's political circles.

The May 13 confidence vote will now be the first major test for Vijay's leadership as Chief Minister and for the stability of the TVK-led government.

Topics

TVKTamilaga Vettri Kazhagam NewsTamil Nadu Election 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...