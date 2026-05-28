The meeting took place at Seva Teerth in the national capital. It lasted about 25 minutes, sparking discussions about the changing dynamics between the centre and the new leadership in Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, 27, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay visited Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is considered a politically significant interaction after a few months, in which a famous actor became a politician.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. J. Vijay meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi after 12 years to discuss state issues. The meeting triggered the fresh speculation over equations, alliances and the fast-changing power dynamics in the state.

During the meeting, Vijay raised a few concerning issues in the state, including the Vande Mataram controversy, the Mekedatu project dispute, defence projects, and the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. After the meeting, he warmly welcomed him with a bouquet on his first visit as Chief Minister.

Vande Mataram Controversy

Vijay referred to the controversy surrounding the circular directing that Vande Mataram be sung first at official events, as the song was rowed after Vande Mataram sparked a great controversy.

He urged the Prime Minister to direct the Union Home Ministry to allow the Tamil Nadu state anthem to be sung before Vande Mataram.

Megadhathu Issue raised with PM

Vijay strongly objected to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project and referred to the reported bhoomi pooja linked to it as a violation of Supreme Court orders.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged PM Modi to advise the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Central Water Resources Tribunal not to permit the project without the mutual consent of all states involved in the dispute. The Mekedatu issue remains a major flashpoint between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the sharing of the Cauvery River water.

Defence Projects push in TN

Vijay also referred to an ongoing Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Study concerning the Advanced Medium Combat and CABS project and urged the centre to establish the CABS facility in Tamil Nadu.

Fisherman issue

The talks between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister also hold a special place in the lives of the fishermen. Vijay raises concerns about increasing attacks and arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

According to the petition submitted, 58 Tamil Nadu fishermen are currently lodged in Sri Lankan prisons, while 288 fishing boats have been seized.

Other Scheduled Meetings

According to the information, Vijay is expected to meet Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his Delhi tour. Meetings with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 Janpath are also expected.

The meeting between Vijay and Narendra Modi comes amid a remarkable political ascent in Tamil Nadu. The meeting highlights the changing political landscape of Tamil Nadu and Vijay's national visibility after entering electoral politics.