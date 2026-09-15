The agreement matters not only for the size of the investment but also for the activities it is expected to bring to the state.

Chief Minister Vijay signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Samvardhana Motherson International and Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's promotion agency.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's visit to the United Kingdom has resulted in a major investment commitment for the state, with Samvardhana Motherson International Limited and its European and UK-based venture companies agreeing to invest approximately ₹11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Rather than being limited to a single manufacturing facility, the proposed investment covers several parts of the industrial value chain.

This could give Tamil Nadu a stronger role in advanced manufacturing, engineering and automotive-related activities.

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Major Investment Pledges Signed In London

The total investment commitments secured during the London outreach are ₹12,300 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

The automotive component major committed the single largest investment of ₹11,000 crore.

Together with its European and UK joint venture partners, it will establish integrated Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly and Logistics (D.E.M.A.L.) facilities in Tamil Nadu, creating nearly 7,000 advanced supply chain jobs.

Ernst & Young (EY)

The global professional services firm committed ₹1,000 crore to establish a major Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Tamil Nadu.

This facility alone is projected to generate over 2,000 high-value corporate and data jobs.

Wilson Power Solutions

The UK-based power equipment company committed ₹300 crore to erect a manufacturing plant in Thiruvallur district, adding roughly 400 local jobs.

Sigma Technology Group

The Swedish tech firm signed agreements to scale up its digital infrastructure IT services and technical engineering hubs across the state, with capital expenditure included in the broader tech corridor evaluation.

The Political Debate Around Vijay's Trip

The investment announcements came amid questions over the purpose and the cost of Vijay's UK visit.

Opposition parties questioned whether the overseas trip was necessary and raised concerns about some of the events of his itinerary, particularly his visit to Silverstone.

Critics also questioned the government's presentation of the trip and the timing of the investment announcements.

However, the investment commitments announced in London provided a concrete economic outcome for the visit.

Investment commitments become more meaningful when projects move from the agreement stage to land acquisition, site development, construction, equipment installation, production, and recruitment.

The state government will therefore need to work with the companies to ensure that the proposed projects progress as planned.